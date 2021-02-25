Timberline Resources Calls Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for April 14, 2021

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Timberline Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") has established April 14, 2021 as the date for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Stockholders for the year ended September 30, 2020 (the "2021 AGM"). In association with the 2021 AGM, February 25, 2021 has been set as the record date for determining shareholders who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

The meeting will be conducted at 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time at the offices of the Company in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and access will be available via the Internet. The Company is also using the Notice and Access model for distribution of the meeting materials.

Because the 2021 AGM has been changed by more than 30 calendar days from the date of the previous year's meeting, stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2021 AGM pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company's Secretary at the address below on or before the close of business on March 1, 2021, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials.

Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2021 AGM. The March 1, 2021 deadline will also apply in determining whether notice of a stockholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c) of the Exchange Act.

The Company also announced that Mr. Paul Dircksen, Mr. David C. Mathewson, and Dr. Steven A. Osterberg will not stand for re-election to the Board. Messrs. Mathewson and Dircksen will continue to serve the Company as members of the Technical Advisory Board, and Dr. Osterberg will remain as Vice President Exploration.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. is focused on delivering high-grade Carlin-Type gold discoveries at its district-scale Eureka Project in Nevada. The Eureka Property includes the historic Lookout Mountain and Windfall mines in a total property position of approximately 24 square miles (62 square kilometers). The Lookout Mountain Resource was reported in compliance with Canadian NI 43-101 in an Updated Technical Report on the Lookout Mountain Project by Mine Development Associates, Effective March 1, 2013, filed on SEDAR April 12, 2013.

Resource Category Tonnage (million short tons) Grade (oz/ton) Grade (grams/tonne) Contained Au (troy oz) Measured 3.04 0.035 1.2 106,000 Indicated 25.90 0.016 0.6 402,000 Inferred 11.71 0.012 0.41 141,000

The Company is also operator of the Paiute Joint Venture Project with Nevada Gold Mines in the Battle Mountain District. These properties all lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also controls the Seven Troughs Project in northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former gold producers. Timberline controls over 43 square miles (111 square kilometers) of mineral rights in Nevada. Detailed maps and mineral resources estimates for the Eureka Project and NI 43-101 technical reports for its projects may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend", "growth opportunity" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corp., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to risks involving forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

