NioBay Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S.

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2021 - Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York, under the symbol "NBYCF''. NioBay will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "NBY".



"NioBay's OTCQB listing is an important step to provide easier access and trading capability in our Company's shares for both institutional and retail investors," stated Claude Dufresne, President and CEO of NioBay. "This provides NioBay with a platform to expand our U.S. shareholder profile and allow a broader group of investors to participate in the niobium market."

The OTC operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB Market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NBYCF/quote.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

