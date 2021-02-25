Blackrock Gold Appoints Daniel Vickerman as SVP Corporate Development

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Daniel Vickerman is joining the Company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Vickerman has served as an Independent Director of the Company since August 2020, prior to transitioning into this executive role. As a result, Mr. Vickerman will step down from the Board at the Company's next annual general meeting.

Mr. Vickerman is a seasoned institutional sales and corporate finance professional with 25 years of experience in the financial industry and formerly, Managing Director, Head of UK of Beacon Securities UK and former Managing Director, Head of UK for Edgecrest Capital. Prior to joining Edgecrest Capital UK, Mr. Vickerman was Managing Director, Co-Head of Canadian Equity Sales UK at Canaccord Genuity Corp. Mr. Vickerman previously worked at Thomas Weisel Partners Group Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President. Daniel spent over 4 years at a London based Alternative asset manager with over $400 million AUM, trading commodities and FX. Mr. Vickerman has extensive experience working with mineral exploration and development companies, having raised over $1billion in the past for private and listed companies.

Mr. Vickerman holds a Bachelor of Arts, Economics from the University of Western Ontario and currently serves as an Independent Director of Discovery Metals Corp.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO, commented, "Since joining our board in August of last year, Dan has been instrumental in forging key relationships for the Company and opening many new doors. His background in investment banking coupled with the key relationships he brings to the table within the institutional investor-sphere and the mining industry at large are a perfect complement to our executive team as we ready for significant growth."

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 2,510,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.91 per share for a five-year term expiring February 25, 2026. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

