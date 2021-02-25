Cortus Generates High Priority Drill Targets at Roberts Creek Along Strike from McEwan's Gold Bar Mine in Nevada

Edmonton, February 25, 2021 - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (the "Company", or "Cortus"), is pleased to announce the results of fieldwork completed over the entirety of its Roberts Creek Project, including high-resolution ground magnetic, gravity, and soil sampling surveys to identify potential Carlin-type alteration and gold mineralization where structural and stratigraphic controls with favorable orientations are projected to extend beneath shallow alluvium.

Project Highlights

Roberts Creek Project comprises 1,300 hectares (ha) in the highly prospective Gold Bar district of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend in Northeastern Nevada.

The Project is along-strike from McEwan's Gold Bar Mine, who's Feasibility Study reported Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 493,700 oz Au, Inferred Mineral Resources of 52,100 oz Au, and Proven and Probable Reserves of 304,200 oz Au on February 22, 2021.

High-resolution ground magnetic survey indicates that structural and stratigraphic controls on mineralization continue beneath alluvium cover onto the Roberts Creek property (Figure 1).

The intersection of inferred structural and stratigraphic boundaries is coincident with a gold-in-soil anomaly measuring 2,000 x 500 metres that remains open to the east and southeast.

Gravity survey identified near-surface bedrock beneath alluvium cover, verifying achievable drill depths to test potential structural and stratigraphic controls on mineralization (Figure 2).

The Roberts Creek Project is at the drill-ready stage within our targeting matrix and available for acquisition, option or joint venture.





Figure 1: The 2020 high-resolution ground magnetic survey and soil sampling program highlight the structural and stratigraphic relationship between Gold Bar deposits and the Roberts Creek Project. Projected faults coincide with the ground magnetic survey and gold-in-soil trends, indicating controls for mineralization and delineating drill targets.



Figure 2: The 2020 Bouguer Gravity Survey completed over Roberts Creek Project displays the red-yellow-green zones as gravity highs. Under the alluvium cover this indicates shallow bedrock within the project, verifying achievable drill target depths to mineralization.



QAQC Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Elko, Nevada at the ALS Global facility. Samples were prepared by disaggregating with a rubber hammer then a non-bias 50g nominal soil sample was collected from entire field sample, no drying or screening used in this process. The Ionic Leach method was used to analyze samples for 61 elements. This procedure is defined by static sodium cyanide leach using ammonium chloride, citric acid and EDTA with the leachant buffered to an alkaline ph of 8.5. Soil samples were taken systematically at 120m sample spacing and 300m line spacing coving the entirety of the project and a secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) is new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage projects in Nevada and an innovative project generator strategy to advance them to fruition. Cortus' expert team uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2-4,000 metres with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

