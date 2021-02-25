Troubadour Reports Bonanza-Grade Gold Results from Phase 1 Rock Sampling at the Texas Project

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce rock sampling results from the Phase 1 exploration program completed on its 2,186 hectare Texas property located in the Greenwood Mining Division of southern B.C.

Program Highlights:

Two grab samples* from the Doorn returned greater than 100 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver; overlimit assay results are pending.

Four chip and grab samples* that returned between 10.20 g/t and 44.10 g/t gold in addition to the two Doorn overlimit gold samples have been resubmitted for metallic screening analysis due to elevated gold.

A 0.25 m chip sample across a vein outside the Cabin adit returned 18.95 g/t gold.

Rediscovery of the Gold Bug workings 2 km southwest of the Doorn was confirmed by a 1.0 m chip sample that returned 8.19 g/t gold.

One grab sample* from the Laurion showing 1.8 km to the south of the Doorn returned greater than 100 g/t silver; overlimit analysis result is pending.

Rock sample results confirm the significance of the newly discovered north-south control structure that extends for more than 1 km between the Doorn and Cabin showings.

*Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project

"The results from our Phase 1 program have greatly enhanced our understanding of the gold mineralization at the Texas project. Limited previous exploration work assumed an east-west control of the gold mineralization that resulted in the primary targets being missed. Our new interpretation greatly increases the prospectivity and indicates that the Doorn and Cabin targets may be related," states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President.

Troubadour geologists now have a much better understanding of the mineralization controls and the potential source of the bonanza-grade, overlimit (>100 g/t gold) grab samples around the Doorn target, which will be the primary target of the inaugural drill program planned for this spring. The exceptional gold grades seen at the Doorn and Cabin support the concept of a newly identified north-south mineralization control structure connecting the Doorn and Cabin showings that extends for over 1 km. High-grade mineralization was also encountered at the Cabin, evidenced by a 0.25 m chip sample across a vein on the exterior wall of the Cabin adit that returned 18.95 g/t gold. This vein exposure is 75 m south from a soil sample taken during the 2020 field program that returned 2.1 g/t gold, clearly indicating mineralization is open along strike to the north. The area to the north of the Cabin will be a priority for future exploration programs.

Additionally, the Phase 1 field program resulted in the rediscovery of the Gold Bug showing located 2 km southwest of the Doorn target. A one-meter chip sample across an exposed quartz vein returned 8.19 g/t gold over a one-meter width. The strong gold results over a respectable width at the Gold Bug opens up a new priority target to be followed up on during the next field program.

A total of 39 rock samples were taken during the program and included grab and representative composite chip samples. Troubadour geologists elected to resubmit rock samples grading greater than 10 g/t gold for metallic screen analysis, resulting in a total of six samples undergoing this analytical procedure. The metallic screen results for these samples will be reported when received and will include results for the two Doorn grab samples that returned greater than 100 g/t gold in initial analysis.

The most notable grab sample assay results from the 2020 Phase 1 exploration program are listed in the table below:

Sample Number Target Area Type Au g/t* Ag g/t* Cu ppm* Pb ppm* 1749801 Doorn T1 Grab >100^ >100^ >10000^ 102 1749802 Doorn T1 Grab >100^ >100^ >10000^ 101 1749803 Doorn T1 Grab 44.1^ >100^ >10000^ 11 1749805 Cabin 0.25 m Chip 18.95^ 50.5 167 >10000^ 1749808 Doorn T1 Grab 10.2^ 57.4 4056 10 1749809 Doorn T1 Grab 22.17^ 6.5 140 17 1749810 Doorn T1 Grab 0.45 3.3 98 11 1749816 Golden Bug 1.0 m Chip 8.19 11 169 414 1749817 Golden Bug Grab 3.18 5.3 50 26 1749823 Doorn T2 Grab 2.53 39.6 2224 206 1749825 Doorn T2 Grab 8.53 61.7 369 369 1749829 Laurion Grab .08 >100^ 25 782

*Au by Fire Assay and Multi-Element by True Aqua Regia and ICP-ES.

^Overlimit results are pending and/or sample has been resubmitted for metallic screen analysis for highlighted values.

Figure 1: Table of Significant Rock Sample Results

Analytical values for all of the rocks collected from the 2020 field program ranged from <0.01 g/t to >100 g/t gold, <0.02 g/t to >100 g/t silver, 4 ppm to >10,000 ppm copper and 5 ppm to >10,000 ppm lead.





Figure 2: Map of Significant Mineral Showings

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/75442_bbc0a484441439f1_001full.jpg

Rock samples were collected by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C. and submitted directly to MSA Labs, an ISO 170251 and ISO 9001 accredited analytical laboratory, in Langley, B.C.

All rock samples were prepared using MSA Labs PREP-915 which includes drying, crushing with 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample of the coarse crush is further pulverized with 85% passing 75 μ. Gold results were conducted by an ore grade fire assay with an AAS finish (FAS-211). The 35-element analysis was done with a true aqua regia digestion and ICP-AES (ICP-130).

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the work programs performed at the Project, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

Forward Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75442