Great Thunder Gold Receives DTC Eligibility Approval

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlements through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Great Thunder's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "GTGFF". Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Great Thunder's President & CEO, Blair Naughty, commented, "We want to assure our U.S. investors that we will strive to make it seamless to invest in our company. Now that our shares are fully DTC eligible, this helps the process of electronically clearing securities and reduces the costs and timeliness of the settlement process for investors and brokers. This will broaden our reach, and make it as smooth as possible for investors across North America to join us on our journey."

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

