PDMR Dealings
DIDCOT, February 25, 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSX-V:ALTS) (OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 25 February 2021 by Matthew Grainger (Executive Director) that he had dealt in ordinary shares of 5 pence par value each of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") between 22 and 24 February 2021 as follows:
- 55,500 Ordinary Shares were purchased at a weighted average price of 83.72p per Ordinary Share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and
- 55,500 Ordinary Shares were sold at a weighted average price of 81.91p per Ordinary Share by Mrs Anna Grainger (Mr Grainger's spouse).
Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's and persons' closely associated with Mr Grainger, total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,085,566 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.98% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Matthew Grainger
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB00BJ9TYB96
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase & Sale of Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume
|
55,500 shares
|
Price
|
83.72p (purchase) 81.91p (sale)
|
f)
|
Date of the transactions
|
22 - 24 February 2021
|
g)
|
Place of the transactions
|
AIM
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.
