Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Financing

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") announces it has closed its previously announced private placement by the issuance of 900,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $99,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.18 for one year from closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

The Units, common shares, share purchase warrants and shares issued upon exercise of the share purchase warrants are subject to a four month hold period, expiring June 22, 2021.

