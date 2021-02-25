Menü Artikel
Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Financing

20:02 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") announces it has closed its previously announced private placement by the issuance of 900,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $99,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.18 for one year from closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

The Units, common shares, share purchase warrants and shares issued upon exercise of the share purchase warrants are subject to a four month hold period, expiring June 22, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact

Harold Forzley, President

hardy@bathurstmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


