Stevens Gold Completes Private Placement

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement in which the Company issued 4,118,315 units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit, for total proceeds of $906,029.30. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.28 per share. A total of 304,228 broker warrants were issued and $66,930.40 was paid as commissions. The broker warrants have the same terms as the Warrants.

The proceeds raised through the private placement will be used for exploration expenses and general working capital.

About Stevens Gold Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases and 72 BLM claims totaling 3,408 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

