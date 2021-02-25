Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Half Year Financial Report - Explanation of Results

25.02.2021  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) reports its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

EXPLANATION OF HALF-YEAR INFORMATION

- There was significant investment of $30m into Mine Development, Resource/Reserve definition/drilling activities, and plant and equipment. These major investing activities will sustain and create substantial value over the next 6-12 months as the Company transitions to its three-year development plan to produce 250kozpa.

- Ongoing investing activities relating to the current free-milling operations will be minimal and the Company expects operating margins and net operating cash flows to increase. Future transitional cash flows generated from the current free-milling operations will be able to be applied against future debt repayments as well as partially fund the three-year development plan related activities.

- Owing to a combination of operating performance and proceeds from equity transactions, the Company continued to strengthen the balance sheet, having improved its working capital position by A$15m since 30 June 20201.

- Net profit for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 of $11m. Gross profit and cash flows from operations of A$9m and A$1m respectively, was underpinned by gold production of 26,758oz at an All in Sustaining Cost ('AISC') of A$1,839/oz.

A review of the Company's operations is provided in the Directors' Report in the Half-Year Financial Report.

To view the half year financial report, please visit:
https://media.abnnewswire.net/media/en/docs/ASX-WMX-6A1022118.pdf



About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:

Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.



Source:
Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chair +61 8 9322 6418 Jim Malone General Manager Investor Relations +61 419 537 714 Dannika Warburton Media & Communications +61 401 094 261


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wiluna Mining Corp.

Wiluna Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Australien
A2P68Z
AU0000091910
www.wilunamining.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap