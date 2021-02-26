ScoZinc Provides a Corporate Update & Joint Management Presentation with Fancamp Exploration

Halifax, February 26, 2021 - ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates to its shareholders on a range of matters.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "Following the completion of the Scotia Mine's robust Pre-Feasibility Study in July 2020, and the successful negotiations of the business combination with Fancamp Exploration, benefiting from its $25 million balance sheet, the Company has in parallel also advanced a number of other important aspects of our business strategies. These other advancements have continued to focus directly upon optimizing the Scotia Mine, reducing its operating cash costs, and further de-risking its operational plans. The inclusion of a potentially game changing gypsum mineral resource estimate, for example, and ongoing refinements to the 2020 PFS, are key strategies to creating transformational value and a $5M to $15M annual revenue stream from the Scotia Mine. With our arrangement with Fancamp expected to be concluded in April 2021, we are anticipating that one of our Offtake LOIs will move to a binding arrangement soon after which will enable the Scotia Mine to begin its short period of pre-commissioning for sustained commercial production commencing as early as 2022."

Corporate Updates:

A joint management presentation webinar with Fancamp Exploration will be held on March 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM (EST), to communicate to our shareholders the reasons why both Company's Board of Directors, Management and Major Shareholders consider the business combination to be in the best interests of all parties and to answer questions from investors and analysts. A Zoom Webinar platform will be used for the call. Please use this link to register.

The Scotia Mine's commencement date extension request for the Environmental Assessment Approval of the Southwest Expansion Project has been submitted to the Nova Scotia Government and accordingly the Company is expecting that the two-year extension request for the project commencement requirement will be granted shortly.

The Company received a number of indicative non-binding debt finance and offtake financing proposals in December 2020, and these all advanced to Letters of Intent ("LOIs"). With the Arrangement Agreement now finalized with Fancamp Exploration, the Offtake parties and ScoZinc are now pursuing definitive terms for binding agreements. Details of the Offtake terms will be provided in due course and as appropriate.

Pursuant to the Company's RSU incentive plan, the Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 7,200 restricted stock units ("RSUs") in the Company to Mr. Shawn Taylor, Environment and Community Coordinator of the Scotia Mine. The RSUs will vest on February 25, 2022.

A total of 120,000 stock options have been granted to certain directors of the Company at a strike price of C$0.60 and expiring on February 25, 2031, subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture.

A 'Zinc and Its Uses' information webpage has been added to ScoZinc's website for interested parties to better understand how our Scotia Mine's zinc may be used. Please access the webpage via our website at https://www.scozinc.com/zinc-uses.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

ScoZinc is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. ScoZinc also holds several prospective exploration licenses nearby its Scotia Mine and in surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SZM".

