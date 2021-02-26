Durango Encounters Shallow Silver Mineralization from Prospecting Drilling on Trove Property

Vancouver, February 26, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that recent drill results on its wholly owned Trove Property at Windfall Lake, Québec shows shallow silver mineralization on the Trove Property.

Since last fall, 3,735m have been drilled on the Trove Property, with an average depth of 287m. Initial results from our prospecting drill program, which ran from October - December 2020, confirmed shallow mineralization in silver and zinc. This mineralization is typical of the Windfall Lake area. In mid-January 2021, Durango's exploration team arrived back on site as the cold weather allowed them full access to the high priority drill targets. Since the start of this year's drill program, Durango has drilled approximately 1,600m on its high priority targets on the Trove Property.

Some highlights of the orientation drilling from the fall program on the Trove Property include:

- Shallow silver intersection of up to 15.68 g/t Ag over one meter in drill hole DGT20-3 which was completed in the northeast of the Trove Property; - Shallow zinc intersection of up to 1.5% Zn over one meter in drill hole DGT20-3 which was completed on the northeast portion of the Trove Property; - Shallow silver intersection of up to 4.82 g/t Ag over one meter in drill hole DGT20-4 which was completed on the northeast portion of the Trove Property; and - Shallow silver intersection of up to 5.18 g/t Ag over one meter in drill hole DGT20-5.

Drill hole DGT20-3 was completed on the northeast portion of the Trove Property, assaying shallow intersections of up to 15.68 g/t Ag, 1.5% Zn with mineralization over 9 meters. Drill hole DGT20-4 also assayed up to 4.8 g/t Ag along the Barry fault.

------------------------------------------------------- |Hole |Highlight|From |To |Length |Silver|Zinc| |Numbers| |(Meter)|(Meter)|(Meter)|(g/t) |(%) | |-----------------------------------------------------| |DGT20-3| |23 |32 |9 |3.3 |0.48| |-----------------------------------------------------| | |Including|24 |25 |1 |5.29 |0.81| |-----------------------------------------------------| | |Including|29 |30 |1 |9.22 |1.5 | |-----------------------------------------------------| | |Including|30 |31 |1 |4.26 |0.57| |-----------------------------------------------------| | | | | | | | | |-----------------------------------------------------| |DGT20-3| |51 |52 |1 |15.68 | | |-----------------------------------------------------| | | | | | | | | |-----------------------------------------------------| |DGT20-4| |16 |17 |1 |4.82 | | |-----------------------------------------------------| | | |19 |20 |1 |1.38 | | |-----------------------------------------------------| | | |25 |26 |1 |1.58 | | -------------------------------------------------------

Drill hole DGT 20-5 is located along the Rouleau fault in the northern region of the Trove Property and hosted a shallow intersection of up to 5.18g/t Ag and 0.78% Zn with mineralization over 9 meters confirming the high potential of the long strike of mineralization at depth along the Rouleau fault.

------------------------------------------------------- |Hole |Highlight|From |To |Length |Silver|Zinc| |Number | |(Meter)|(Meter)|(Meter)|(g/t) |(%) | |-----------------------------------------------------| |DGT20-5| |21 |22 |1 |2.4 |0.23| |-----------------------------------------------------| | | |36 |38 |2 |1.7 |0.19| |-----------------------------------------------------| | | |62 |71 |9 |1.73 |0.16| |-----------------------------------------------------| | |Including|63 |64 |1 |5.18 |0.78| -------------------------------------------------------

Over 2,800 assays from the Trove and East Barry properties remain outstanding in multiple labs and the results will be published as they become available.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, "We are encouraged to have silver showings on our prospecting drilling given that we had redirected our drill program to explore this part of the Trove property as our primary targets were inaccessible due to the warm weather. We were fortuitous to find both silver and zinc in this first tranche of results from our program, which is particularly exciting. We are looking forward to the assay results from the additional holes that have been drilled and the assay results from our high priority areas on the Trove and East Barry properties. In the meantime, Durango will continue to drill at Windfall Lake as we refine our high priority targets and expand our efforts in this promising area."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Trove Property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Trove Property, Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims, which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK), in the Windfall Lake area between Val d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec. The 1,185 hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold found in tills coinciding with magnetic highs, several Induced Polarization anomalies and two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove, control gold mineralization elsewhere, indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango is currently undertaking its inaugural drill program.

East Barry Property, Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the East Barry claims which run parallel to Trove claims. The East Barry block is over 7,740 hectares in size and borders the eastern perimeter of Osisko's holdings and the southern perimeter of Bonterra's holdings and is less than 4km south of the Gladiator deposit. The East Barry claims host a gold trend which covers approximately 10km in length and is subparallel to the main Barry Fault held by Osisko Mining. In 2018, a till sampling program was conducted by Durango and one of the till samples returned forty-two (42) pristine gold grains with reported gold values of 2.184 g/t Au. A high count of pristine gold grains indicates that the gold has travelled a short distance from its source. The East Barry block underwent an Induced Polarization survey in 2018 which identified a high priority target coincident with the high count of pristine gold grains.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

