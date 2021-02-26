Trevali and Arrow Minerals Sign Binding Terms for Exploration Joint Venture in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2021 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") that sets out the terms for an exploration joint venture with Arrow Minerals ("Arrow")(ASX: AMD), wherein both parties will receive reciprocal exploration rights to their exploration permits in the highly prospective Boromo gold belt in Burkina Faso which is underexplored for base metals.

The Term Sheet between the parties covers eight exploration licences -Kikio, Kordie, Pilimpikou, Semapoun, and Viveo, (100% Trevali portfolio); and Divole East, Divole West and Dyapya (100% Arrow portfolio). Subject to concluding a definitive agreement in respect of the joint venture and certain other conditions, the Term Sheet provides for Arrow to perform gold exploration over the Trevali permits and a reciprocal arrangement for Trevali to undertake base metals exploration on Arrow's permits.

The area sits within the prolific Boromo Belt that hosts the Poura, Batie West and Bissa gold mines and Trevali's Perkoa mine along a highly favourable structural corridor. Within the 1,024 km2 combined permit package, known gold mineralization includes the Dassa, Divole East, Poa and Guido advanced gold prospects.

The Term Sheet provides that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the exploration joint venture, pursuant to which both Trevali and Arrow will be entitled to expand their exploration activities as follows:

Trevali receives the right to explore on Arrow permits in return for a 51% interest in any base metals mineral resource defined on Arrow's exploration permits.

Arrow receives the right to explore on Trevali permits in return for a 51% interest in any gold resource defined on Trevali's permits.

If Trevali discovers gold on an Arrow permit, Arrow will reimburse Trevali an amount equal to two times Trevali's exploration costs and grant Trevali a 2% NSR royalty on gold when mined.

If Arrow discovers base metals on a Trevali permit, Trevali will reimburse Arrow an amount equal to two times Arrow's exploration costs and grant Arrow a 2% NSR royalty on base metals when mined.

Exploration data will be shared between Trevali and Arrow.

Ricus Grimbeek, President & CEO of Trevali, stated: "I am excited to enter into this exploration agreement with Arrow which intends to accelerate the potential for a mineral discovery whether it be gold, base metals or both, on our mutually underexplored concessions. While the Boromo Belt is traditionally considered a gold belt it does host our Perkoa mine, the only significant zinc-silver massive sulphide mineralization discovered in the Birimian to date. We hope to change that with the advancement of this partnership."

