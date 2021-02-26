Golden Independence Announces Key Advisory Board Appointments

Vancouver, February 26, 2021 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Poirier and Mr. Benjamin Asuncion to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Poirier has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, built a strong network of investor and industry contacts, served on a number of boards, and held senior officer positions at several public and private companies. Mr. Poirier was a co-founder of Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and served as a Director from December 2013 to September 2016, in addition to holding a senior management role. During his tenure with Pure Energy, he reviewed numerous lithium assets and fostered relationships with various partners throughout the supply chain. Mr. Poirier was CEO of Bearing Lithium Corp. from September 2016 through December 2019 and was instrumental in the Company's transformation through the acquisition of Li3 Energy and facilitating a number of over-subscribed capital raises.

Mr. Asuncion has accumulated extensive experience in the capital markets and the natural resources sector over the past two decades. Mr. Asuncion has held senior management or director roles with a number of public and private companies throughout the mining, healthcare, technology and life sciences sectors. Previously, Mr. Asuncion was with Haywood Securities Inc., a privately-owned Canadian sell-side brokerage firm, as a research analyst covering mining companies from exploration through to production from 2007 through 2016. During his tenure at Haywood, he was involved in a number of sectors including oil and gas, technology and telecom, in addition to his core focus on mining. Prior to joining Haywood, Benjamin was involved in the management of an endowment fund at Simon Fraser University (SFU). Mr. Asuncion holds a Bachelor of Business degree from SFU with concentrations in finance, accounting and management science.

"We are very excited to have Jeremy and Benjamin join the team to add value to all stakeholders. Jeremy's background and network has been instrumental in the capital raising of the Company, and Benjamin's experience within the mining industry capital markets has been key in identifying accretive opportunities for the Company" commented Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "While both individuals have been extensively involved in the Company to date, we are happy to formalize their relationship going forward as we embark on the next stage of growth."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

