Karora Resources Announces Conference Call / Webcast Details for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce senior management will host a conference call / webcast on March 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The access information is provided below.

Date: March 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

North American callers please dial: 1-888-231-8191

Local and international callers please dial: 647-427-7450

Webcast Link (https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1436311&tp_key=9b6c8a7a82)

Karora plans to issue a news release containing fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before markets open on Friday, March 19, 2021.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay through the webcast link, or for a one-week period beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 19, 2021, through the following dial in numbers:

North American callers please dial: 1-855-859-2056; Pass Code: 9868548

Local and international callers please dial: 416-849-0833; Pass Code: 9868548

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on growing gold production and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.4 Mtpa processing plant which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and open pit Higginsville mine. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project which is anticipated to begin mining in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR. Karora shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

