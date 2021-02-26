Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Barksdale Announces Officer Appointment and Grant of Stock Options

12:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 26, 2021 - Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Pamela White as Corporate Secretary of Barksdale. Ms. White brings over 30 years of experience in the TSX Venture Exchange industry. This includes positions of senior securities legal assistant in multiple Vancouver based law firms, as well as over 15 years as manager of a number of Canadian public companies. Ms. White currently acts as Corporate Secretary for a number of public companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, providing corporate compliance and regulatory filing consulting services through her personally owned private company which was established in 2006.

The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 457,500 common shares in the capital of the Company until February 26, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.47 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the North America.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp.

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
720-447-7705
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit http://www.barksdaleresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632417/Barksdale-Announces-Officer-Appointment-and-Grant-of-Stock-Options


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barksdale Resources Corp.

Barksdale Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P1AL
CA06766T1075
www.barksdaleresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap