Doubleview Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Board Member

VANCOUVER, February 26, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview"), ("Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK: DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held Thursday February 25, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company approved of and re-elected Farshad Shirvani, Bryan Wilson, Andrew H. Rees, Charles Hugh Maddin as Directors for the Company and further approved the new appointment of Mr. Christopher Cherry as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Cherry has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for more than 3 years. Mr. Cherry is a Chartered Accountant and Certified General Accountant with more than 15 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and C. LLP in Vancouver. He serves as a Director, CFO and Secretary on several public companies.

Smythe LLP, Chartered professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

The Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan was also approved.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Farshad Shirvani as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cherry as its Chief Financial Officer (the "Management").

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their support and confidence.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.: we are a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

