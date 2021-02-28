Besra Gold Inc: Announces Adjournment of Noteholder Meeting to Thursday March 18, 2021 at 2:00pm ET

Auckland, February 28, 2021 - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), announced today that the special meeting ("Meeting") of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes ("Notes") of the Company scheduled for 2pm ET on February 26, 2021 was adjourned, in accordance with the terms of the Notes, to Thursday March 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET.

The purpose of the Meeting was to present a Noteholder Extension Resolution regarding approval of extending the deadline for completing a reorganization of the Company and recognized stock exchange listing and maturity date of the Notes, and amendment to the terms of the Notes as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular dated January 19, 2021, filed on SEDAR. The terms of the Notes provide that the chairman of any meeting of holders of Notes at which a quorum is present may, with the consent of the Holders of a majority of the aggregate in principal amount of the Notes represented thereat, adjourn the meeting.

The Company completed mailing of the Circular to registered Noteholders on January 25, 2021. In normal times, 25 days would be considered sufficient to disseminate the package by mail. However, in the midst of the covid crisis, and with the large surge of cases in recent months and new covid variants circulating, there have been renewed lock downs in many countries and restrictions on international travel, air transportation and business operations generally. In addition, there was a large scale covid outbreak at the central Canada Post distribution facility outside Toronto, Canada, announced in late January, just as the mailing should have been processed, with significant mail delivery delays expected within and from Canada.

To date, there has been an unexpectedly low level of participation in voting from the Noteholders. The Company became aware that many Noteholders still have not received their meeting packages in the mail due to mail delays.

Mr. John Seton, CEO and a director of the Company, noted as Chair of the meeting that he held proxies in support from well in excess of the majority of Noteholders present in person or by proxy. He therefore requested and obtained consent of the meeting for a further adjournment until 2:00 pm Toronto time on Thursday March 18, 2021. The Company expects that this should be sufficient time to address the postal delays.

The Company will hold the adjourned Meeting in a virtual only format via live webcast online. Details regarding participation at the Meeting are set out in the Management Information Circular.

Online and telephone voting has now been reopened for registered Noteholders.

How to Vote:

ahead of time, to be lodged prior to 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on March 18, 2021 direct online at www.investorvote.com (enter the 15-digit control number provided on your form of proxy to vote) or, by phone via the online proxy (call 1-866-732-8683 toll-free in North America and enter the 15-digit control number printed on their form of proxy. Follow the interactive voice recording instructions to vote), or, a pdf scan of a new proxy dated after their old proxy sent to the Company.



vote at the virtual meeting on March 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Registered Noteholders have been sent a form of proxy containing a 15-digit control number, which will be required to vote online at the virtual Meeting, by internet, or by telephone. Any Registered Noteholder who wishes to vote and has not received their form of proxy should contact the Company.

