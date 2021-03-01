Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2021 - This news release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, regarding the change in ownership and control of common shares (the "Shares") of Evergold Corp. (the "Company") by Charles Greig (the "Acquiror"). The Issuer's head office address is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1C4.



On February 23, 2021, the Company completed a brokered private placement financing, pursuant to which C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd., a company controlled by Charles Greig, acquired (the "Acquisition") beneficial ownership or control over 125,000 common shares ("Shares") and 125,000 warrants to purchase Shares ("Warrants").

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Greig beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 5,168,443 Shares and 1,479,575 Warrants, representing approximately 14.47% and 17.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively. Following the Acquisition, Mr. Greig beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 5,293,443 Shares and 1,604,575 Warrants, representing approximately 7.18% and 9.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively.

Copies of the early warning reports for Mr. Greig will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at the following address:

C.J. Greig Holdings Ltd.

729 Okanagan Avenue East

Penticton, BC V2A 3K7

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough

President and CEO

Tel: (613) 622-1916

www.evergoldcorp.ca

kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca