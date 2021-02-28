Menü Artikel
Belmont Resources: Retraction and Clarification to News Release dated February 26, 2021

28.02.2021  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, February 28, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) reports that at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), the Company hereby retracts and clarifies its news release dated February 26, 2021. The news release did not contain a NI 43-101 Disclosure.

About Belmont Resources.

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring past producing gold-copper mines located in North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying possible sources of gold-copper mineralization beneath the relatively shallow past producing mines.

The Company's project portfolio includes:

- Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines (Athelstan-Jackpot property - 100%)

- Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines (Pathfinder property - 100%).

- Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property - 100%)

- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property - LOI)

- Kibby Basin Lithium Project, Nevada - (100%)

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


