Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards under Deferred Bonus Plan

LONDON, March 1, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) has been notified that, further to results of the equity placing announced on 24 February 2021, the following Directors have acquired ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ("Shares") in the Placing and in the following amounts:

Name

Role

Number of Placing Shares

Number of ordinary shares held immediately following admission

Per cent of issued ordinary shares held immediately following admission

Julian Treger

Chief Executive Officer

100,000

4,675,631

2.14%

Patrick Meier

Non-Executive Chairman

56,167

337,006

0.15%

Graeme Dacomb

Non-Executive Director

39,063

94,063

0.04%

Vanessa Dennett

Non-Executive Director

8,400

18,400

0.01%

James Rutherford

Non-Executive Director

68,593

118,593

0.05%

Robert Stan

Non-Executive Director

20,000

318,531

0.15%

Mr. Treger's participation in the Placing was via his pension fund acquiring 50,000 Shares and a person closely related to him, Kings Chapel International Limited also acquiring 50,000 Shares. Mr. Stan's participation in the Placing was via a person closely related to him, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquiring 20,000 Shares.

Deferred Bonus Plan

The Company also announces, that on 26 February 2021 the following awards over Shares in the Company were granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") to the Executive Directors:

Name

Position in Company

Number of Ordinary Shares under Award

Julian Treger

Chief Executive Officer and Director

30,344

Kevin Flynn

Chief Financial Officer and Director

16,900

As detailed in the Company's Remuneration Policy in the 2019 Annual Report, 30% of the bonus due to the Company's Executive Directors for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been satisfied through the grant of conditional awards under the Plan.

Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kings Chapel International Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

50,000

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

50,000

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Julian Treger

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

50,000

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

50,000

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Patrick Meier

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

56,167

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

56,167

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Graeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

39,063

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

39,063

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Vanessa Dennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

8,400

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

8,400

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

James Rutherford

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

68,593

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

68,593

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Spruce Bluff Resources Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.28

20,000

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

20,000

£1.28

e.

Date of the transaction

24 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Julian Treger

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

30,344

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

26 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

16,900

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

26 February 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

RBC Capital Markets - Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Bookrunner

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg - Joint Bookrunner

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632575/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Directors-Share-Dealings-Grant-of-Awards


