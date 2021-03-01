Endeavour Silver Reports $19.9 Million Earnings in the Fourth Quarter, 2020 and $1.2 Million Earnings for the Full Year, 2020

VANCOUVER, March 01, 2021 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacev? mine in Durango state, the Bola?itos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All dollar ($) amounts are reported in United States dollars (US$).



Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, "While 2019 was operationally the most challenging in our 16-year history as a producing company, 2020 was perhaps one of the most satisfying. Notwithstanding a government mandated two-month suspension of mining operations due to the COVID pandemic, we delivered higher production and lower costs at each of our three operating mines in 2020."

"Lower costs coupled with higher metal prices drove significantly higher revenues, cash flow and earnings, which turned positive for the first time in three years thanks to our very strong performance in Q4, 2020. The operational turn-around programs implemented in 2019 have been a big success operationally and financially, a testament to the hard work, skill, passion and persistence of our operations team."

"We remain alert regarding the COVID pandemic in Mexico and diligent with all our health and safety protocols, continuing to prioritize our employees' safety as a key goal. I am pleased to report that Guanacevi, our largest mine, posted a second consecutive year with more than 1 million hours worked without a lost time accident."

2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Gross Sales: $61.2 million, up 81% from $34.6 million in Q4, 2019 on the sale of 1.4 million ounces (oz) of silver and 13,850 oz gold at average realized prices of $24.76 per oz silver and $1,885 per oz gold.





Cash Flow: $21.6 million from operations before working capital changes, up from negative $7.9 million in 2019, mine operating cash flow before taxes (1) was $30.2 million up from $4.9 million in Q4 2019.





was $30.2 million up from $4.9 million in Q4 2019. Net Income: $19.9 million ($0.13 per share), up from a net loss of $17.9 million in Q4, 2019, Q4 2020 EBITDA was $24.3 million.





Metal Production: 1,117,289 oz silver and 12,586 oz gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq), up 25% compared to 1,705,751 oz AgEq in Q4, 2019 using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.





Cash Cost (1) : $6.83 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 50% from $13.63 per oz in Q4, 2019. Direct cost per tonne increased due to higher royalty payments and third-party ore purchased at the Guanacev? mine, partly offset by lower costs at the Bolanitos and El Compas mines. Excluding royalties and special mining duties, operating cost per tonne declined in Q4, 2020 due to improved productivity.





: $6.83 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 50% from $13.63 per oz in Q4, 2019. Direct cost per tonne increased due to higher royalty payments and third-party ore purchased at the Guanacev? mine, partly offset by lower costs at the Bolanitos and El Compas mines. Excluding royalties and special mining duties, operating cost per tonne declined in Q4, 2020 due to improved productivity. All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC)(1): $18.52 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 20% from $23.20 per oz in Q4, 2019.





2020 Full Year Highlights

Gross Revenue: $140.3 million, up 15% from $121.7 million in 2019 on the sale of 3.5 million oz of silver and 35,519 oz gold at average realized prices of $21.60 per oz silver and $1,846 per oz gold.





Cash Flow: $28.8 million from operations before working capital changes, up from negative $8.9 million in 2019, mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 1) was $56.2 million up from $14.9 million in 2019.





was $56.2 million up from $14.9 million in 2019. Net Income: $1.2 million ($0.01 per share), up from a net loss of $48.1 million in 2019, full year EBITDA ( 1) was $29.4 million.





was $29.4 million. Metal Production: 3,513,767 oz silver and 37,139 oz gold for 6.5 million oz AgEq, down 9% from 7.1 million oz AgEq in 2019 using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio primarily due to the suspension of operations at the El Cubo mine on November 30, 2019.





Cash Cost ( 1) : $5.55 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 57% from $12.85 per oz in 2019.





: $5.55 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 57% from $12.85 per oz in 2019. All-in Sustaining Cost ( 1) : $17.59 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 17% from $21.19 per oz in 2019. Direct cost per tonne increased due to higher royalty payments and toll ore purchases at the Guanacev? mine, partly offset by lower costs at the Bolanitos and El Compas mines. Excluding royalties and special mining duties, operating cost per tonne declined due to improved productivity.





: $17.59 per oz silver payable net of gold credits, down 17% from $21.19 per oz in 2019. Direct cost per tonne increased due to higher royalty payments and toll ore purchases at the Guanacev? mine, partly offset by lower costs at the Bolanitos and El Compas mines. Excluding royalties and special mining duties, operating cost per tonne declined due to improved productivity. Balance Sheet: Year-end cash balance was $61.1 million, working capital was $70.4 million. Only long term debt consist of equipment loans of $6.1 million used to upgrade our mobile fleet. Raised net $25.3 million in proceeds from an ATM equity offering in the first seven months of 2020 with a new ATM of $60 million currently in place and available for use.





Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Operating costs increased due to purchasing more toll ore from small miners, while the higher prices and profitability increased royalty payments and special mining duties. Delivered free cash flow of $20.8 million.





Bolanitos Continued to Improve: Higher prices and improved profitability resulted in higher special mining duties which increased direct costs per tonne. Direct operating costs improved from 2019 due to increased productivity in 2020. Delivered free cash flow of $3.2 million.





El Compas Costs Improved: Cost profile improved compared to prior quarters, while throughput remained steady.





Terronera Pre-Feasibility Study Finalized: Represents the Company's next core asset with a low CAPEX, low operating costs, short payback period and exceptional financial returns, feasibility study now half way towards completion in Q3, 2021.





Expanded Land Position and Resumed Greenfields Exploration at Terronera: Acquired two adjacent mineral concessions spanning 4,959 hectares, covering multiple mineralized vein structures, and resumed drilling of untested veins.





Delivered Positive Brownfields Exploration Results: Drilling continued to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein at Guanacevi, the Melladito and San Bernabe veins at Bolanitos, and the Misie and Calicanto veins in the El Compas district.



(1) Mine operating cash flow, direct cost per tonne, direct operating cost per tonne, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis.

Financial Overview

In 2020, revenue, net of smelting and refining costs, increased 18% to $138.4 million as sharply higher metal prices were partly offset by 9% lower silver equivalent production year on year. Mine operating cash flows, operating cash flows, earnings and EBITDA all substantially increased compared to 2019. Net earnings improved to $1.2 million compared to a net loss of $48.1 million in 2019, including $19.9 million earnings in Q4, 2020.

A Company-wide review of operations in early 2019 identified several opportunities to improve operating performance. As a result, management initiated multiple remedial measures including changes of mine-site management and mining contractors, changes to shift and contractor supervision, renting used mining equipment, leasing new mining equipment and reducing the work force.

The goal of these remedial measures was to improve safety, boost productivity, reduce operating costs and generate free cash flow. Management notes that the remedial measures had a positive impact on mine operating performance, the operational turn-arounds were completed last year and the benefit of these initiatives was realized in the second half of 2020. These improvements accommodated increased health protocols and new government restrictions related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (COVID-19), including the temporary suspension of mining operations in April and May of 2020.

Direct costs per tonne in 2020 increased 4%, to $114.57 compared with 2019 due to higher royalties, special mining duties and toll ore purchases offset by improved productivity at the Guanacev? and Bola?itos operation, the depreciation of the Mexican Peso and the exclusion of the El Cubo operation, which suspended activities in Q4, 2019. Direct operating cost per tonne, which excludes royalties and special mining duties, was 6% lower at $101.17 per tonne compared to $107.96 per tonne in 2019.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, decreased 57% to $5.55 primarily due to higher ore grades and higher a realized gold price that increased the by-product credit compared to 2019. All-in sustaining cost decreased 17% to $17.59 per oz in 2020 as a result of lower operating costs partly offset by higher corporate general and administrative costs and increased capital expenditures to accelerate mine development. General and administrative costs increased $2.7 million primarily due to a $3.5 million expense related the mark to market of deferred share units.

Financial Results (Consolidated Statement of Operations Appended Below)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated net revenue totalling $138.4 million (2019 - $117.4 million). During the year, the Company sold 3,460,638 silver oz and 35,519 gold oz at realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz respectively, compared to sales of 4,054,652 oz silver and 39,151 oz gold at realized prices of $16.29 and $1,422 per oz respectively in 2019.

Cost of sales for 2020 was $111.1 million, a decrease of 18% over the cost of sales of $134.8 million for 2019. The 18% decrease in cost of sales was primarily related to the 21% decrease in tonnes processed and the depreciation of the Mexican Peso while cost cutting and efficiency measures implemented during 2019 were partly offset by inefficiencies of the suspension and re-start of activities due to COVID-19 and higher royalty expense with the rising prices. Royalties increased 301% to $8.2 million due to higher realized prices and the increased mining of the high grade El Curso property at the Guanacevi operation which is subject to significantly higher royalty rates.

Mine operating earnings was $27.3 million compared to a loss of $17.4 million in 2019. Excluding depreciation and depletion of $28.1million (2019 - $31.5 million), stock-based compensation of $0.3 million (2019- $0.2 million) and the inventory write off of $0.4 million (2019- $0.6 million) mine operating cash flow before taxes was $56.2 million in 2020 (2019 - $14.9 million).

Operating losses before taxes was $0.8 million (2019 - loss of $43.9 million) after exploration expenditures of $9.8 million (2019 - $12.0 million), general and administrative expense of $12.7 million (2019 - $10.0 million), care and maintenance expense for the shutdown of the El Cubo mine of $3.0 million and $2.2 million in care and maintenance costs related to the temporary suspension of the Guanacev?, Bola?itos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19 in Q2, 2020. In 2020, the operating loss included impairments, net of impairment reversals, of non-current assets of $0.4 million related the value in use estimates of the Guanacevi and El Compas operations. The operating loss for 2019 included a severance expense of $4.6 million related to the suspension of operations at El Cubo at the end of 2019.

There was an income tax recovery of $2.2 million in 2020 compared to an income tax expense of $4.1 million in 2019. The $2.2 million tax recovery is comprised of $3.0 million in current income tax expense (2019 - $2.7 million) and $5.2 million in deferred income tax recovery (2019- $1.4 million deferred income tax expense). The current income tax expense consists of $2.0 million of special mining duty taxes and $1.0 million of income taxes. In 2019, the Company did not pay special mining duty due the losses generated at the operations. The deferred income tax recovery of $5.2 million is primarily due recognition loss carry forwards as the future profitability of the Guanacevi operation has significantly increased with the recent increase in reserve estimates.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss these results will be held today, Monday, March 1st at 10am PST (1pm EST). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below. No pass-code is necessary.

Toll-free in Canada and the US: 1-800-319-4610

Local Vancouver: 604-638-5340

Outside of Canada and the US: +-604-638-5340

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The required pass-code is 5891#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com.

The complete financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Galina Meleger, Director Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or email at gmeleger@edrsilver.com

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Endeavour Silver Corp.

COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended December 31 2020 Highlights Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Production 1,117,289 939,511 19% Silver ounces produced 3,513,767 4,018,735 (13%) 12,586 9,578 31% Gold ounces produced 37,139 38,907 (5%) 1,108,848 923,540 20% Payable silver ounces produced 3,482,094 3,951,923 (12%) 12,314 9,397 31% Payable gold ounces produced 36,392 38,003 (4%) 2,124,169 1,705,751 25% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 6,484,887 7,131,295 (9%) 6.83 13.63 (50%) Cash costs per silver ounce(2)(3) 5.55 12.85 (57%) 14.58 20.43 (29%) Total production costs per ounce(2)(4) 14.01 20.73 (32%) 18.52 23.20 (20%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)(5) 17.59 21.19 (17%) 237,389 236,531 0% Processed tonnes 757,160 954,886 (21%) 105.07 110.64 (5%) Direct operating costs per tonne(2)(6) 101.17 107.96 (6%) 129.66 113.47 14% Direct costs per tonne(2)(6) 114.57 110.09 4% 14.83 15.19 (2%) Silver co-product cash costs(7) 12.97 14.18 (9%) 1,129 1,312 (14%) Gold co-product cash costs(7) 1,109 1,238 (10%) Financial 60.7 33.5 81% Revenue(11) ($ millions) 138.4 117.4 18% 1,419,037 1,050,157 35% Silver ounces sold 3,460,638 4,054,652 (15%) 13,850 10,803 28% Gold ounces sold 35,519 39,151 (9%) 24.76 17.45 42% Realized silver price per ounce 21.60 16.29 33% 1,885 1,507 25% Realized gold price per ounce 1,846 1,422 30% 19.9 (17.9) 211% Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 1.2 (48.1) 102% 20.8 (3.8) 649% Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions) 27.3 (17.4) 257% 30.2 4.9 519% Mine operating cash flow ($ millions)(8) 56.2 14.9 277% 21.6 (7.9) 375% Operating cash flow before working capital changes(9) 28.8 (8.9) 424% 24.3 (4.8) 603% Earnings before ITDA(10) ($ millions) 29.4 (11.1) 364% 70.4 38.4 83% Working capital ($ millions) 70.4 38.4 83% Shareholders 0.13 (0.13) 199% Earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.01 (0.36) 103% 0.14 (0.06) 250% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(9) 0.19 (0.07) 600% 157,536,658 140,054,885 12% Weighted average shares outstanding 150,901,598 135,367,129 11%

Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Years ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 1,159 $ (48,066 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 3,003 3,195 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,863 32,050 Impairment of non-current assets, net 424 - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,206 ) 2,358 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,032 ) (100 ) Finance costs 1,357 602 Write off of IVA receivable - 151 Write off of mineral properties - 45 Write down of warehouse inventory - 233 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 405 576 Loss on asset disposal 86 43 Loss (gain) on other investments (233 ) 19 Net changes in non-cash working capital 10,138 (684 ) Cash from (used in) operating activities 38,964 (9,578 ) Investing activities Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 190 11 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures (25,539 ) (21,519 ) Intangible asset expenditures - (280 ) Purchase of short term investments (5,497 ) - Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 1,032 - Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits - 3 Cash used in investing activities (29,814 ) (21,785 ) Financing activities Repayment of loans payable (3,229 ) (1,343 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (183 ) (247 ) Interest paid (918 ) (391 ) Public equity offerings 26,367 23,557 Exercise of options 6,910 343 Share issuance costs (1,112 ) (716 ) Deferred financing costs (294 ) - Cash from (used in) financing activities 27,541 21,203 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 1,024 152 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36,691 (10,160 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 23,368 33,376 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 61,083 $ 23,368

Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Years ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 138,461 $ 117,421 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 74,101 100,482 Royalties 8,154 2,034 Share-based payments 330 195 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,136 31,495 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 405 576 111,126 134,782 Mine operating earnings (loss) 27,335 (17,361 ) Expenses: Exploration 9,756 12,001 General and administrative 12,715 9,980 Care and maintenance costs 5,233 - Impairment of non-current assets, net 424 - Severance costs - 4,589 28,128 26,570 Operating earnings (loss) (793 ) (43,931 ) Finance costs 1,357 602 Other income (expense): Write off of IVA receivable - (151 ) Foreign exchange (1,553 ) 101 Investment and other 2,649 579 1,096 529 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (1,054 ) (44,004 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 2,993 2,702 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,206 ) 1,360 (2,213 ) 4,062 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year $ 1,159 $ (48,066 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ 0.01 $ (0.36 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ 0.01 $ (0.36 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 150,901,598 135,367,129 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 154,039,714 135,367,129

Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,083 $ 23,368 Other investments 4,767 69 Accounts and other receivable 20,144 18,572 Income tax receivable 52 4,378 Inventories 16,640 13,589 Prepaid expenses 2,284 3,302 Total current assets 104,970 63,278 Non-current deposits 591 606 Deferred financing costs 294 - Non-current IVA receivable 2,676 2,048 Deferred income tax asset 12,753 7,136 Intangible assets 492 975 Right-of-use leased assets 861 1,337 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 87,955 88,333 Total assets $ 210,592 $ 163,713 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,764 $ 19,775 Income taxes payable 3,038 1,947 Loans payable 3,578 2,958 Lease liabilities 173 164 Total current liabilities 34,553 24,844 Loans payable 6,094 5,917 Lease liabilities 921 1,074 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 8,876 8,403 Deferred income tax liability 1,077 682 Total liabilities 51,521 40,920 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 157,924,708 shares (Dec 31, 2019 - 141,668,178 shares) 517,711 482,170 Contributed surplus 9,662 11,482 Retained earnings (deficit) (368,302 ) (370,859 ) Total shareholders' equity 159,071 122,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 210,592 $ 163,713

