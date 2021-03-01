Unigold Appoints Mr. Ramón Oscar Tapia Marion Landais as its Country Director in the Dominican Republic

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGD1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sr. Ram?n Oscar Tapia Marion Landais as the Country Director in the Dominican Republic. Sr. Tapia will be responsible for supervising all activities of Unigold Inc., and it's operating subsidiaries, in the Dominican Republic as Unigold moves towards development of its Candelones Project.



Joseph Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold, comments, "I am excited to welcome Ram?n into the senior management team at Unigold. We are fortunate to have been able to attract someone with Sr. Tapia's skills, experience, and comprehensive knowledge of Dominican legislation to oversee the growth of Unigold in the Dominican Republic. Sr. Tapia will be instrumental in building our in-country administrative, technical, and public relations teams. We look forward to working with Ram?n as we move through this transformative phase for Unigold."

Mr. Tapia is a resident of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. He was previously a partner at Marat Legal, a leading natural resources law firm in Santo Domingo. Mr. Tapia holds a Law degree from PUCMM in Santo Domingo, a Master of Business Administration degree from Barna Management School, diplomas in Conflict Resolution and has been trained in International Commercial Arbitration. Mr. Tapia is a member of the Dominican Republic Bar Association and the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Dominican Republic.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to employees of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.30 per Share and an expiry date of February 5, 2026. The options will vest at 25% every six months beginning August 5, 2021. The grant of Options were issued pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock incentive plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like "strategy", "expects", "plans", "believes", "will", "estimates", "intends", "projects", "goals", "targets", and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: Mr. Joseph Hamilton Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.com 416.866.8157