Osisko Infill Continues to Deliver With 342 g/t Au Over 2.5 Metres

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.



Infill drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Lynx continues to deliver with high-grade and width as we infill the mineral resource estimate ("MRE") areas published earlier this month."

The table below contains resource definition infill intercepts located inside defined February 2021 MRE blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). Significant new analytical results are presented below, including 80 intercepts in 21 drill holes (7 from surface, 14 from underground) and 26 wedges.

Select intercepts include: 342 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in OSK-W-20-1432-W2; 37.7 g/t Au over 7.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2283-W5; 56.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, 18.3 g/t Au over 5.5 metres and 45.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-20-2256-W8; 79.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-20-2397; 63.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-20-2271-W6; 36.0 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in WST-20-0548A; 42.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2280-W6; and 21.1 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2283-W4. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-1432-W2 959.5 962.0 2.5 342 72.1 LX4_3437



Lynx

including 960.2 961.0 0.8 596 100 OSK-W-20-2133-W4 966.4 969.0 2.6 3.85 TLX_3188 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2170-W7 971.0 973.0 2.0 25.5 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 971.0 972.0 1.0 41.1 995.0 997.5 2.5 4.18 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1051.0 1053.0 2.0 4.07 TLX_3162 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2252-W5 901.0 903.0 2.0 3.30 TLX_3185 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2252-W10 939.9 942.0 2.1 3.31 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2256-W8 872.5 877.0 4.5 4.39 TLX_3189 Triple Lynx 883.2 887.0 3.8 4.17 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 886.0 886.5 0.5 8.68 888.5 890.5 2.0 7.73 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 889.4 889.9 0.5 30.2 901.7 905.7 4.0 56.4 48.5 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 901.7 902.2 0.5 139 100 and 903.0 903.5 0.5 125 100 907.7 913.2 5.5 18.3 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 911.7 912.5 0.8 44.5 921.0 923.1 2.1 45.3 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 922.1 923.1 1.0 92.7 961.0 966.3 5.3 13.4 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 965.7 966.3 0.6 87.2 972.0 974.0 2.0 3.59 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1001.2 1003.6 2.4 13.8 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1002.2 1002.6 0.4 40.5 OSK-W-20-2271-W3 1093.0 1095.0 2.0 4.59 LX4_3440 Lynx OSK-W-20-2271-W4 1085.0 1087.0 2.0 9.68 LX4_3418

Lynx

including 1085.0 1085.5 0.5 21.0 OSK-W-20-2271-W5 825.5 828.0 2.5 29.5 12.4 LXM_3317

Lynx

including 826.2 826.5 0.3 242 100 1177.2 1179.8 2.6 6.19 LX4_3430 Lynx OSK-W-20-2271-W6 849.0 851.0 2.0 5.07 LXM_3345 Lynx 1131.6 1133.7 2.1 10.5 LX4_3434

Lynx

including 1132.7 1133.0 0.3 46.1 1135.6 1138.0 2.4 63.8 26.7 LX4_3434

Lynx

including 1137.3 1137.7 0.4 323 100 OSK-W-20-2280-W2 1096.4 1098.8 2.4 6.46 TLX_3170 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2280-W6 916.0 918.1 2.1 3.88 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 916.7 917.1 0.4 16.3 951.0 953.7 2.7 3.43 TLX_3180 Triple Lynx 956.0 958.0 2.0 3.64 TLX_3180 Triple Lynx 965.0 967.0 2.0 42.2 TLX_3180

Triple Lynx

including 966.0 967.0 1.0 82.8 1033.1 1036.0 2.9 4.53 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1033.4 1033.8 0.4 25.0 1062.6 1064.9 2.3 7.50 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1063.5 1064.3 0.8 20.5 OSK-W-20-2280-W7 1017.2 1019.6 2.4 4.06 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2280-W9 979.0 981.0 2.0 3.17 TLX_3180 Triple Lynx 985.0 987.0 2.0 4.84 TLX_3180

Triple Lynx

including 986.7 987.0 0.3 21.0 1020.0 1022.5 2.5 5.00 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx 1066.1 1069.0 2.9 5.01 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1066.1 1066.4 0.3 26.0 1082.0 1089.0 7.0 4.51 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1087.7 1088.1 0.4 22.2 OSK-W-20-2283-W3 787.0 789.0 2.0 5.52 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 788.0 788.3 0.3 35.6 805.0 807.0 2.0 3.51 TLX_3184 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2283-W4 792.0 796.0 4.0 21.1 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx 808.0 810.9 2.9 9.76 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 809.1 810.0 0.9 19.6 921.0 926.0 5.0 5.16 TLX_3194

Triple Lynx

including 922.7 924.0 1.3 13.9 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 803.8 811.0 7.2 37.7 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 807.7 809.0 1.3 76.5 OSK-W-20-2283-W7 840.0 847.0 7.0 10.4 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 844.0 845.0 1.0 42.3 849.0 852.0 3.0 6.33 TLX_3184 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2295-W4 882.0 884.3 2.3 26.8 21.5 TLX_3195

Triple Lynx

including 882.4 882.7 0.3 141 100 and 884.0 884.3 0.3 55.8 OSK-W-20-2313-W7 960.0 962.0 2.0 3.92 TLX_3193

Triple Lynx

including 960.7 961.4 0.7 11.0 OSK-W-20-2313-W8 827.8 830.0 2.2 3.82 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 828.6 828.9 0.3 20.8 OSK-W-20-2322-W3 1138.0 1140.2 2.2 6.26 LX4_3430

Lynx

including 1139.6 1140.2 0.6 16.5 OSK-W-20-2346 978.0 980.0 2.0 12.1 LX4_3413 Lynx 1092.0 1094.1 2.1 3.83 LX4_3438 Lynx OSK-W-20-2363 630.0 632.1 2.1 16.7 TLX_3178

Triple Lynx

including 630.4 630.9 0.5 62.2 OSK-W-20-2363-W1 955.0 957.0 2.0 7.28 TLX_3195 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2375 887.3 890.0 2.7 9.19 LX4_3414

Lynx

including 888.3 889.0 0.7 31.4 OSK-W-20-2381-W1 1228.0 1230.0 2.0 8.54 LX4_3449

Lynx

including 1228.0 1228.7 0.7 24.3 OSK-W-20-2384 991.0 993.0 2.0 7.24 LX4_3430 Lynx 1000.5 1003.0 2.5 26.5 22.2 LX4_3430

Lynx

including 1001.2 1001.7 0.5 122 100 1013.0 1015.0 2.0 19.5 LX4_3430 Lynx OSK-W-20-2385 755.0 757.3 2.3 17.0 LX4_3426

Lynx

including 755.0 756.0 1.0 38.1 776.0 778.0 2.0 31.2 LX4_3426

Lynx

including 777.0 777.5 0.5 98.0 OSK-W-20-2385-W1 778.7 781.0 2.3 6.32 LX4_3426

Lynx

including 779.2 779.6 0.4 24.3 OSK-W-20-2394 652.0 654.0 2.0 5.93 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 652.4 652.8 0.4 17.7 OSK-W-20-2394-W1 642.8 645.0 2.2 14.5 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 643.3 643.7 0.4 53.1 OSK-W-20-2397 660.8 664.4 3.6 11.1 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 660.8 661.4 0.6 43.3 667.5 669.9 2.4 79.8 41.9 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 668.2 669.1 0.9 201 100 676.9 679.1 2.2 20.5 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 678.1 678.6 0.5 82.9 WST-20-0492 116.9 119.2 2.3 22.3 17.6 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 116.9 117.3 0.4 127 100 WST-20-0524 81.9 86.2 4.3 3.58 LXM_3311 Lynx WST-20-0548A 67.6 70.3 2.7 36.0 LXM_3339

Lynx

including 67.6 68.3 0.7 64.9 WST-20-0553 131.7 134.1 2.4 8.67 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 132.3 132.8 0.5 33.0 WST-20-0570 70.7 72.7 2.0 8.74 LXM_3361

Lynx

including 70.7 71.7 1.0 16.9 274.1 276.1 2.0 6.79 LXSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 274.1 275.0 0.9 13.0 WST-20-0571 394.4 396.5 2.1 10.3 LXSW_3502

Lynx SW

including 395.8 396.1 0.3 60.1 WST-20-0572A 285.0 287.0 2.0 6.39 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 286.0 287.0 1.0 12.6 WST-20-0577A 75.0 77.5 2.5 12.9 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 75.8 76.7 0.9 35.6 WST-20-0582 129.5 131.5 2.0 9.97 LXM_3339 Lynx WST-20-0583 117.0 119.0 2.0 3.80 LXM_3307

Lynx

including 118.5 119.0 0.5 8.03 WST-20-0592 129.8 132.0 2.2 4.61 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 130.3 131.0 0.7 13.1 WST-20-0593 118.9 121.4 2.5 4.63 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 118.9 119.9 1.0 11.5 WST-20-0611 262.7 265.2 2.5 26.8 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 262.7 263.6 0.9 66.9 WST-20-0628 112.1 114.5 2.4 6.47 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 113.0 113.5 0.5 18.0

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-20-1432-W2 132 -55 993 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-20-2133-W4 118 -49 987 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-20-2170-W7 128 -59 1205 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-20-2252-W5 129 -54 1092 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W10 129 -54 824 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2256-W8 125 -51 1056 453160 5435686 411 3675 OSK-W-20-2271-W3 120 -53 1235 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2271-W4 120 -53 1134 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2271-W5 120 -53 1247 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2271-W6 120 -53 1232 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2280-W2 127 -58 1211 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W6 127 -58 1152 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W7 127 -58 1131 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W9 127 -58 1037 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2283-W3 135 -50 1004 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W4 135 -50 1012 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 135 -50 1043 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W7 135 -50 1049 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2295-W4 132 -51 1082 452933 5435473 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2313-W7 134 -52 1086 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2313-W8 134 -52 1098 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2322-W3 130 -54 1274 453608 5435715 403 4075 OSK-W-20-2346 130 -53 1161 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2363 139 -52 1031 452930 5435548 419 3425 OSK-W-20-2363-W1 139 -52 1059 452930 5435548 419 3425 OSK-W-20-2375 122 -56 1160 453810 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-20-2381-W1 134 -53 1274 453620 5435791 402 4125 OSK-W-20-2384 127 -52 1164 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2385 125 -54 873 453687 5435679 401 4150 OSK-W-20-2385-W1 125 -54 937 453687 5435679 401 4150 OSK-W-20-2394 138 -52 864 452922 5435468 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2394-W1 138 -52 645 452922 5435468 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2397 131 -58 1197 453451 5435594 412 3900 WST-20-0492 158 -7 142 453256 5435209 97 3525 WST-20-0524 182 -44 243 453104 5435064 231 3325 WST-20-0548A 166 -59 370 453227 5435126 134 3475 WST-20-0553 148 -28 224 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0570 159 -50 454 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-20-0571 167 -55 465 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-20-0572A 136 -51 463 452955 5435004 252 3175 WST-20-0577A 117 -55 196 453316 5435167 124 3575 WST-20-0582 176 -56 144 453177 5435125 173 3425 WST-20-0583 176 -50 129 453177 5435125 173 3425 WST-20-0592 137 -26 205 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0593 149 -16 202 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0611 118 -63 378 453358 5435273 16 3650 WST-20-0628 150 -31 164 453321 5435235 55 3600

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release, certain of which are described in the February 17, 2021 news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days from February 17, 2021. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

