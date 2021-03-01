South Star Mining Announces Advanced Graphite Battery Metals and Technology Testing Program

1.) Characterization of physicochemical properties; 2.) Carbothermal purification; 3.) Micronization; 4.) Spheronization & coating; 5.) Cathode conductivity enhancement material ("CEM"); 6.) LiB coin cell construction and long-term cycling; 7.) Coating dispersion; 8.) Expandability; & 9.) Market analysis to maximize profitability for basket of goods produced and based on the Santa Cruz Project ("Project") graphite characteristics.

Toronto, March 1, 2021 - South Star Mining Corp. ('South Star' or 'the Company') (TSXV:STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with a highly reputable United States laboratory ("US Lab") that specializes in industrial graphite and technology to complete an advanced graphite metals and value-add testing program ("Program") for battery and non-battery applications. The US Lab company name has not been published due to the confidentiality agreement. The Program will include the construction and long-term cycling testing of a lithium ion ("LiB") coin cell. The Program encompasses:

South Star CEO Richard Pearce commented: "This announcement marks yet another step towards production in 2022 and developing high value-add products for the upcoming energy and technology revolution. We have previously purified our graphite to the 99.95% level and successfully tested expandability (see Press Release dated November 12, 2019). Brazilian graphite is a well-known commodity, highly regarded in the marketplace. This Program will significantly increase our knowledge of the specific advantages of our concentrate and the technology for advanced downstream processing. We are excited to be working with the US Lab team and quickly heading towards 2022 production and sales. We are looking at using green technologies that are efficient while also reducing the environmental footprint of the Project without the use of aggressive acids used in traditional purification methodologies. This is proven technology that is in use today and can guarantee consistent, high-quality products for decades to come. It's a win-win for our future clients, employees, community and the environment."

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in Brazil. STS is driven to create fundamental value in the battery metals sector for clients and investors with real projects that have strong intrinsic financial and operating metrics, and that can be profitable throughout the resource cycle. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, is the first of a series of battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second largest graphite producing region in the world with over 80 years of continuous mining. The Project has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2022, pending financing. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarmining.ca.

