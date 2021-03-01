Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Condor Gold plc

14:56 Uhr  |  CNW

ISLE OF MAN, March 1, 2021 - Jim Mellon, of Viking House, Nelson Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IMI 2AH, today announced that on March 1, 2021, he acquired, through Galloway Limited, a limited company that is wholly-owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is in turn wholly-owned by Mr. Mellon, 4,761,905 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") of Condor Gold plc ("Condor" or the "Company"). The Ordinary Shares were acquired by Mr. Mellon from the Company pursuant to a private placement transaction at a price of £0.420 per Ordinary Share for a total purchase price of £2,000,000.10 (approximately C$0.744 and C$3,541,600.18, respectively, based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on February 24, 2021). The Ordinary Shares were acquired by Mr. Mellon on the same terms and as part of a larger non-brokered private placement by the Company of 9,523,810 ordinary shares (the "Private Placement") which closed on March 1, 2021.

Prior to acquiring the Ordinary Shares, Mr. Mellon owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 20,289,463 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing approximately 16.80% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Immediately following the acquisition of the Ordinary Shares and after giving effect to the Private Placement, Mr. Mellon owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, a total of 25,051,368 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company representing approximately 19.20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Mr. Mellon owns and controls 22,161,485 of such ordinary shares indirectly through Galloway Limited.

Mr. Mellon acquired the Ordinary Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Mellon may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.

Condor's head office is located at 7/8 Innovation Place, Douglas Drive, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1JX.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Condor's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Condor Gold plc



Contact
For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Jim Mellon, Viking House, Nelson Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IMI 2AH, Telephone: +44 (0)1624 639395
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Condor Gold plc

Condor Gold plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A1JZFM
GB00B8225591
www.condorgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap