Fortitude Gold Appoints Mr. Barry Devlin as Vice President of Exploration

COLORADO SPRINGS, March 1, 2021 - Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:FRTT) (the "Company") today announced it has appointed Mr. Barry Devlin as Vice President of Exploration. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Mr. Devlin is an experienced mining industry executive with over thirty-nine years of exploration experience. He previously held senior positions at Gold Resource Corporation, Endeavour Silver Corp. and Hecla Mining Company. He has participated in the discovery, acquisition and development of numerous mineral deposits including extensive experience in epithermal gold-silver (high and low sulfidation) systems and porphyry copper gold skarns. Mr. Devlin has worked in a variety of geologic environments in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Guyana, Peru and Venezuela and has established a solid track record in generative exploration programs. He holds a BS degree with honors in Geology, 1981, and a Masters in Geology, 1987, from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. His professional memberships include Registered Professional Geologist (P. Geol.), British Columbia, Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Devlin has several publications concerning epithermal systems.

"Barry is an accomplished and seasoned mining industry executive with significant exploration expertise," stated Fortitude Gold's CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "Having previously worked with Barry, I know he is an exceptional addition to our management team. He also has first-hand knowledge of the Company's Isabella Pearl deposit and Fortitude's extensive Nevada property portfolio as he completed the mineral reserve, helped develop the deposit and assisted in building the property portfolio in his previous capacity as Vice President of Exploration at Gold Resource. The Board welcomes Barry to Fortitude Gold and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to build the Company."

About Fortitude Gold Corp.

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins and strong returns on capital. The Company strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial future dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Fortitude Gold Corp.'s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Fortitude Gold Corp. on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

