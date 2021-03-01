Durango Reports Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, March 1, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports the passing of all resolutions at the annual general meeting ("AGM") held on February 26, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy representing an aggregate of 14,487,817 shares, being 18.89% of the 76,705,500 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of January 18, 2021.

All five nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Twila Jensen, Melanie Mackay, Joanna Cameron and Julie Lemieux were re-elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also re-approved Durango's 10% rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Crowe Mackay LLP as auditor for the 2021 year end.

Durango CEO, Marcy Kiesman, stated, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for taking their time to vote and show their continued support. We are looking forward to continuing our ongoing drilling program at Windfall Lake, Québec throughout this year. I would also like to thank Ms. Thea Koshman for her many years of valued service on the board of Durango."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

