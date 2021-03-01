Saskatoon, March 1, 2021 - Gary Billingsley, President, Aurex Energy Corp. ("AURX" or the "Company") - (TSXV:AURX) provides the following corporate update:

Cease Trade Order and Application for Reinstatement of Trading

As disclosed in a news release dated August 11, 2020, a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") was issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") August 7, 2020, in conjunction with a suspension of trading in the Company's shares by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a result of the CTO. The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings"), and its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 Filings"), by the July 31, 2020 deadline granted under a Management Cease Trade Order (see news release dated July 31, 2020). These filings, along with the interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, were completed and filed December 30, 2020 and an application submitted to the ASC for revocation of the CTO. As a result of the initial review of the revocation application, additional continuous disclosure documents were requested by the ASC, mostly related to oil and gas disclosure, and these were filed on SEDAR February 11, 2021. The ASC advises that it is now completing their review of the application and will inform the Company of any further issues, if any. Concurrently with the ASC review, the Company has also made application to the TSX Venture Exchange for reinstatement of trading, pending revocation by the ASC of the CTO, and pending the results of the TSXV review of the reinstatement application. Further announcements will be made as review results for both appications are known.

Natural Gas Redevelopment Project-Texas, USA

For the same issues that resulted in delays in filing the Company's Annual Filings as noted above, progress on the Company's natural gas redevelopment project in the Barnett Shale, Texas, was also delayed in 2020. Cross-border regulatory issues, beyond Company control, affected the flow of funds, and this was further compounded by issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of these issues are ongoing, the major ones are largely resolved and the Company expects to make significant progress in advancing the project in 2021.

Mineral Projects

The Company reports that 100% of the Peter Lake Project, which was written off in the Company's financial statements in 2018, was recently sold to a private, arm's length third party for US$350,000.

The main focus of the Company's mineral activities in 2021 will be on the 70%-owned Cook Gold-Copper Project in Nevada, USA.

About AUrex Energy Corp.

Aurex Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. Aurex is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties critical to current and future energy production. This includes natural gas, base metals, and gold.

Aurex Energy Corp. TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "AURX"

