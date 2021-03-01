Issue of Equity

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

For immediate release

1 March 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Proposed Fundraising

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazil focussed gold producer and developer, is pleased to announce its intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$17.5 million (?12.5 million / C$22.0 million) by way of a placing of new Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") to both existing and new institutional investors (the "Placing").

Concurrently with the Placing, Serabi will also conduct a placing of Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company ("Warrant Placing" and together with the Placing the "Placings"). The Warrant Placing is conditional, amongst other things, upon Shareholder approval and completion of the Placing. Only subscribers for Placing Shares will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing and may purchase one half of a warrant for each Placing Share subscribed for.

In relation to the Placings, Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and Tamesis Partners LLP ("Tamesis") are acting as joint bookrunners (together the "Joint Bookrunners") and Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") is acting as Manager. The books for the Placings will open with immediate effect. In addition to the Placings, there will be an offer for subscription for new Ordinary Shares (the "PrimaryBid Offer Shares") for retail investors (the "PrimaryBid Offer" and together with the Placings, the "Fundraising") provided that the total number of Ordinary Shares to be issued in the Fundraising shall not exceed 20 million. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the PrimaryBid Offer and its terms. Neither of the Placings are conditional on the PrimaryBid Offer.

Highlights:

Intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$17.5 million in the Placing through the issue of Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of ?0.75 (C$1.32) per Placing Share (the "Placing Price");

Use of Placing proceeds to: Part fund the construction of the Coringa Gold Project which, when in full production, is expected to increase current annual production by approximately 100 per cent. to approximately 80 kozpa; Undertake further regional exploration, including up to c. 32,000m of drilling on priority targets during 2021 as part of the Company's longer term exploration objective of targeting a mineral resource above 3 million ounces of contained gold in aggregate across all of the Company's projects; Redeem the outstanding Convertible Loan Notes held by Greenstone Resources II LP ("Greenstone"), being US$2 million together with accrued interest of approximately US$200,000 and the arrangement fee and other expenses of approximately US$333,000 (together the "Interest and Fees") both of which are due to be settled in cash at the same time that the Convertible Loan Notes are redeemed; and Repay the remainder of the Equinox debt which as of 31 December 2020 was approximately US$6.6 million including accrued interest.

Any funds raised in the Warrant Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer will also be used for these purposes and general working capital.



The Company and Greenstone have entered into an agreement (the "Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which they have agreed, conditional on Admission, to terminate the existing convertible loan note subscription deed between, amongst others, Greenstone and the Company originally dated 21 January 2020, (the "Subscription Deed" as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time) and to release the security granted by the Company in favour of Greenstone.

Greenstone has indicated its intention to subscribe in the Placing for a minimum of 2,417,055 Ordinary Shares and may subscribe for further Ordinary Shares up to a maximum number of Ordinary Shares that would result in Greenstone maintaining its current interest in the Company subsequent to the Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer (and which prior to the announcement of the Placing was 25.2% of the issued share capital). Greenstone has also indicated that it intends to subscribe for Warrants in the Warrant Placing.

The Placings are being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild") and will both be launched immediately following the release of this Announcement. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuilds and the allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners, the Manager and the Company provided that only subscribers for Placing Shares will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing and such subscribers may only purchase one half of a warrant for each Placing Share subscribed for.

The results of the Placings will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the respective Bookbuilds.

Both of the Placings are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being this "Announcement").

The Warrant Placing is conditional, inter alia, on completion of the Placing and shareholder approval of the relevant authorities to issue the Warrants and the new Ordinary Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held by the end of May 2021. The subscription price for the Warrants is ?0.06 (C$0.11) per warrant ("Warrant Subscription Price") and the exercise price for the Warrants will be ?0.9375 (C$1.65) per new Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 25% to the Placing Price, subject to adjustment for certain corporate events ("Exercise Price"). The Warrants will be exercisable for two years from their date of issue. The Warrants will not be transferable and will not be listed on AIM, the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other exchange or market. Further details of the Warrants will be set out in the circular containing the notice of annual general meeting which is expected to be published by the end of April 2021.

Greenstone and Fratelli Investments Limited have undertaken to vote the Ordinary Shares that they hold at the time of the annual general meeting in favour of the resolutions to authorise the issue of the Warrants and the new Ordinary Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or around 9 March 2021.

The completion of the Placing is conditional upon Admission becoming effective and the Redemption Agreement not being terminated prior to Admission. The Placing is not conditional upon the PrimaryBid Offer or the Warrant Placing. The Warrant Placing is conditional amongst other things on completion of the Placing and upn Shareholder approval.

Trading update

Gold production from the Company's operations since the beginning of the year has been in line with management's expectations and consistent with the upper end of the Company's guidance for production of 33,000 to 36,000 ounces for 2021.

As advised in the Company's news release of 15 January 2021, during the third quarter of 2020, the Company produced 7,224 ounces of gold but because of the timing of delivery and therefore recognition of gold sales for accounting purposes, sales of 8,260 ounces were accounted for in the same period. During the fourth quarter of 2021, whilst gold production of 7,254 ounces was very similar, gold sales recognised for accounting purposes in the period were 6,511 ounces. As a result, income recognised in the fourth quarter is lower than that of the third quarter with a consequent impact on EBITDA and net profit before tax. This has also impacted on the levels of cash generated in the period.

As also reported in the Company's news release of 15 January 2021, the final gold sale of 2020 was recorded on 29 December 2020 when a shipment of copper/gold in concentrate left Brazil. The initial proceeds from this sale of US$1.5 million were received in the first days of January 2021. In the preceding quarters of 2020, both the recognition of revenue and the receipt of the initial payments have occurred within the same quarter for all gold sales. Including this delayed receipt, the cash position at the end of December on a like for like basis was US$8.1 million.

During the second and third quarters of 2020, the Company took actions that allowed mining operations to continue whilst at the same time seeking to minimise the health risk to its personnel presented by COVID-19. As part of its actions the numbers of personnel at site were significantly reduced and all work undertaken by third party contractors, including surface and underground drilling crews, was suspended. During the fourth quarter, staffing levels at site progressively returned to normal levels and contractors to undertake surface and underground drilling returned to site. During Q4, costs increased therefore, compared the Q2 and Q3, reflecting the restart of underground drilling. In addition, the maintenance department was very active catching up on the servicing and repair of machinery and other equipment that had been operating with limited maintenance capacity during the preceding two quarters.

At the end of 2019, the Company was owed approximately BrR$14 million (approximately US$2.6 million) in sales related taxes incurred on purchases of fixed assets, consumable goods and services by the State of Para. This debt has been reviewed and confirmed as being due to the Company and the Company has received legal advice confirming that it is entitled to recover this amount. The Company as an exporter does not charge sales tax on its revenues and therefore is unable to recover this debt by way of set-off and is currently reliant upon a cash settlement from the revenue authorities for the State of Para to recover this debt. In light of the financial position of the State of Para, it has been unwilling to make any cash settlement to date. From time to time it has been possible to sell, with the permission of the revenue authorities of the State of Para, these debts to third parties. The Company held at the end of 2019 a provision of 20% of the amount owed (BrR$2.8 million) representing its estimate of the market discount applicable to such a transaction. During 2020, the Company has been unable to progress a potential transaction with a third party and as of 31 December 2020 the value of the debt owed had increased to BrR$17.7 million (US$3.3 million). While the Company continues to seek a means of recovering this debt, it might be required to further provide against it. This would impact the Q4 2020 results. In its working capital forecasts, the Company has not anticipated the receipt of any settlement or payment in respect of this debt.

Updated Mineral Reserve and Resources

The following information relates to updated Mineral Reserve and Resources in respect of the Palito and Sao Chico deposits, which have been estimated by the Company and are effective as of 31 August 2020. The Mineral Reserve and Resources for Coringa have not been updated.

Qualified Persons and Quality Control

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release pertaining to the Palito and Sao Chcio gold deposits has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson BSc, MSc FIMMM, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and who has acted as the qualified person under the AIM Rules ("Qualified Person"):

The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.

Mineral Reserves and Resources

The Company estimates and discloses mineral reserves and resources using the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and in accordance with NI 43-101. Further details are available at www.cim.org. See the "Glossary of Geological and Mining Terms" for complete definitions of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability, but do have reasonable prospect for economic extraction. They fall into three categories: measured, indicated, and inferred. The reported mineral resources are stated inclusive of mineral reserves. Measured and indicated mineral resources are sufficiently well-defined to allow geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed, and permit the application of technical and economic parameters in assessing the economic viability of the mineral resource. Inferred mineral resources are estimated on limited information not sufficient to verify geological and grade continuity or to allow technical and economic parameters to be applied. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them. There is no certainty that mineral resources of any category will be upgraded to mineral reserves.

Important Information about Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Whilst the Company takes all reasonable care in the preparation and verification of the mineral reserve and resource figures. the figures are estimates based in part on forward-looking information.

Estimates are based on management's knowledge, mining experience, analysis of drilling results, the quality of available data and management's best judgment. They are, however, imprecise by nature, may change over time, and include many variables and assumptions including geological interpretation, commodity prices and currency exchange rates, recovery rates, and operating and capital costs.

There is no assurance that the indicated levels of metal will be produced, and the Company may have to re-estimate the mineral reserves based on actual production experience. Changes in the metal price, production costs or recovery rates could make it unprofitable to operate or develop a particular deposit for a period of time.

Table 1 Condensed Mineral Resource Statement, Palito Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, August 31, 2020

Classification Quantity



(000's t) Grade



Au (g/t) Contained Metal



Au (000's oz) Measured 50 8.99 15 Indicated 1,000 4.88 157 Measured and Indicated 1,050 5.08 171 Inferred 943 3.66 111

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

Mineral Resources are reported within classification domains inclusive of in situ dilution at cut-off grade of 3.10 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, a 5.0:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate and metallurgical recovery of 91%.

Polygonal techniques were used for Resources estimates.

Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral resources are the same. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 31 August 2020, and audited and approved by Mr. Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold Plc, who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 2 Condensed Mineral Resource Statement, S?o Chico Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, August 31, 2020

Classification Quantity



(000's t) Grade



Au (g/t) Contained Metal



Au (000's oz) Measured 17 7.73 4 Indicated 500 5.63 90 Measured and Indicated 517 5.69 94 Inferred 719 4.62 107

?Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

?Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

?Figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

?Mineral Resources are reported within classification domains inclusive of in situ dilution at a cut-off grade of 2.85 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, a 5.0:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate and metallurgical recovery of 95%.

?Polygonal techniques were used for Resources estimates.

?Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral resources are the same. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 31 August 2020, and audited and approved by Mr. Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold Plc, who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 3 Mineral Reserves Statement, Palito Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, August 31, 2020

Classification Quantity



(000's t) Grade



Au (g/t) Contained Metal



Au (000's oz) Proven 57 7.82 15 Probable 172 7.33 41 Total Reserves 230 7.45 55

?Mineral Reserves have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Proven underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Measured classification domain, and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Indicated classification domain. Proven and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are inclusive of external mining dilution and mining loss and are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.70 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, a 5.0:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and metallurgical recovery of 91%.

?Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral reserves are the same. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 31 August 2020, and audited and approved by Mr. Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold Plc, who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 4 Mineral Reserves Statement, S?o Chico Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, August 31. 2020

Classification Quantity



(000's t) Grade



Au (g/t) Contained Metal



Au (000's oz) Proven 21 5.94 4 Probable 49 8.84 13 Total Reserves 70 7.60 17

Mineral Reserves have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Proven underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Measured classification domain, and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Indicated classification domain. Proven and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are inclusive of external mining dilution and mining loss and are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.45 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, a 5.0:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and metallurgical recovery of 95%

Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the S?o Chico Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral reserves are the same. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 31 August 2020, and audited and approved by Mr. Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold Plc, who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The announcement should be read in its entirety.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Prior to its publication, certain information contained within this announcement was deemed to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement and such information is now considered to be in the public domain. Accordingly, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson (Chief Executive) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Clive Line (Finance Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Peel Hunt LLP Joint Bookrunner & Corporate Broker Investment Banking Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 ECM / Syndicate Jock Maxwell Macdonald / Sohail Akbar Tamesis Partners LLP Joint Bookrunner Richard Greenfield / Charlie Bendon Tel: +44 (0)203 882 0712 Beacon Securities Limited Manager Investment Banking Daniel Belchers Tel: +1 416 507 3954 ECM / Syndicate Kim MacIntyre Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Details of the Placings

The Placings are each being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to be undertaken by Peel Hunt and Tamesis acting as Joint Bookrunners and Beacon acting as Manager. The books for the Placings will open with immediate effect. The Placings are subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 (which forms part of this Announcement). The timing of the closing of the Bookbuilds and allocations are at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and the Company, provided that only subscribers for Placing Shares will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing and such subscribers may only purchase one half a warrant for each Placing Share subscribed for (rounded down to the nearest whole warrant). The Warrant Subscription Price for the Warrants is ?0.06 (C$0.11) per Warrant and the Exercise Price for the Warrants will be ?0.9375 (C$1.65) per new ordinary share, subject to adjustment for certain corporate events. The Warrants will be exercisable for two years from their date of issue. A further announcement will be made as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuilds.

Neither of the Placings is being underwritten and they are each subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the placing agreement between the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and the Manager (the "Placing Agreement"). Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in Appendix 1 of this Announcement.

The completion of the Placing is conditional upon inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the Redemption Agreement not being terminated prior to Admission. The Placing is not conditional upon the PrimaryBid Offer. The completion of the Warrant Placing and subscription for the Warrants is conditional upon inter alia, the Placing becoming effective and shareholder approval and payment of the Warrant Subscription Price. Neither the Placing nor the Warrant Placing is conditional upon the PrimaryBid Offer.

The Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Offer Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Recognising the obligations and requirements resulting from the listing of the shares of the Company in Canada, it is expected that Admission will take place at 8:00 a.m. on or around 9 March 2021 and in any event no later than 31 March 2021. Concurrently the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Offer Shares will be listed for trading on the TSX.

At the Company's AGM, the Shareholders approved a resolution providing the directors with the authority to allot up to 20 million shares in the Company. A further resolution was proposed and approved, with 85.5% of votes cast in favour, with the intention to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment of up to 20 million shares for cash. Whilst this second resolution was passed, due to an administrative error, it is not effective for its purpose. Following consultation with its major Shareholders and its advisers, the Company has chosen a cashbox structure to implement the Placing to reflect the intention of the Company's Shareholders to approve the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights at the AGM. Notwithstanding this, the Company intends to respect the principles of pre-emption as far as practicable by extending the offer to participate to a significant majority of Shareholders and, as far as practicable, allocating to existing Shareholders at least up to what would be their pre-emptive entitlement. This will also apply to existing retail Shareholders, who will be entitled to participate through the PrimaryBid platform.

In the event that Shareholder approval for the issue of the Warrants and any new Ordinary Shares upon exercise of the Warrants is not received at the annual general meeting, the Warrants will not be issued and the Company will receive no proceeds from the Warrant Placing.

Appendix 1 sets out further information relating to the Bookbuilds and the terms and conditions of the Placings.

Expected timetable and principal events

Announcement of the Fundraising 1 March 2021 Announcement of the results of the Placing, Warrant Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer 2 March 2021 Admission and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares expected to commence 9 March 2021 CREST stock accounts expected to be credited for New Ordinary Shares 9 March 2021 Annual General Meeting No later than end of May 2021 Issue of the Warrants 2 Business days after the announcement of the passing of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting

The above times and/or dates may be subject to change and, in the event of such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All references to times in this document are to London times.

Background to and reasons for the Placings

Following receipt of the Licencia Previa for the Coringa Project as announced on 28th September 2020, the Company wishes to pursue a placing to raise funds that will allow the Company to commence underground development of the mine ahead of receipt of an installation licence ("LI") which is expected before the end of 2021. Once in full production, the Coringa Project is expected to add approximately 38,000 oz per annum of production, moving the Company towards its targeted production of 100,000 oz of gold per annum.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared by Global Resource Engineering, the Company's independent engineering consultant and published in September 2019, estimated an initial capital requirement of US$24.7 million prior to sustained positive cash-flow being reached. The Company expects to use some of the proceeds of the Placing to fund initial mine development including establishing the mine portal. Construction of the process plant will be commenced following the issue of the LI which the Company expects to receive before the end of 2021. The Company anticipates that it will be able to finance the balance of the capital requirements for the full development of Coringa using a combination of debt and the cash flow being generated from its existing operations.

Assuming the LI is granted within the expected time frame and debt terms agreed, the Company expects that first gold production from the Coringa Project can be realised during 2023.

Use of proceeds

The directors intend to use the proceeds from the Placing (exclusive of costs and commissions which will be met from existing resources) as follows:

Use of the Placing proceeds Repayment of remaining Equinox debt (including interest) US$6.6m Regional exploration programme US$5.0m Initial Coringa Project development capex US$3.4m Redemption of the outstanding Convertible Loan Notes together with Interest and Fees US$2.5m Gross proceeds US$17.5m

The Company is intending to repay the remaining portion of the deferred consideration owed to Equinox for the purchase of the Coringa Project. With the redemption of the Convertible Loan Notes, this will eliminate the debt obligations of the Company and release all security interests held by Equinox and Greenstone, allowing the Company to secure debt terms for the remaining capital required to develop the Coringa Project. In the near term, the proceeds of the Placing will allow the Company to undertake some initial underground mine development at the Coringa Project which management anticipate will provide enhanced understanding of the geometry of the mineralisation at the Coringa Project which should further de-risk the project for lenders.

The Company is also seeking to fund further regional exploration focussed on its existing exploration and mining tenements in the Tapajos region of Para, Brazil. The Company's exploration programmes during the next 12 months cover:

Increasing the mineral resource in the immediate vicinity of its existing Palito and Sao Chico mining operations;

Drilling and evaluation of the strike extensions of the gold mineralisation at both Palito and Sao Chico including the Cinderella zone to the south east of Sao Chico;

Further drilling and evaluation of the Sao Domingo's tenement areas acquired by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2020;

Initial drilling of the Calico prospect, located five kilometres to the south of Palito;

Further evaluation of the Mata Cobra area which is a large east to west trending magnetic feature extending for over 14 kilometres. A regional geochemical sampling campaign in and around this Mata Cobra belt, has enhanced the prospectivity by the identification of an eight kilometre by two kilometre copper anomaly with analytical results over 100ppm, coincidental with the geophysical anomaly identified by the airborne EM. The Calico prospect lies within the contours of this 100ppm copper anomaly.

Any funds raised in the Warrant Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer will also be used for these purposes and general working capital.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information (including the updated mineral reserve and resources) contained within this Announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Appendix 2

Definitions

The following definitions apply throughout this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

Admission means the admission of the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Offer Shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange; Affiliate has the meaning given in Rule 50I(b) of Regulation D under the US Securities Act or Rule 405 under the US Securities Act, as applicable and, in the case of the Company, includes its subsidiary undertakings; AIM has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; AIM Rules means the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange; Announcement means this announcement (including its Appendices); Beacon means Beacon Securities Limited; Bookbuilds means the bookbuilding process to be commenced by the Joint Bookrunners and the Manager to use reasonable endeavours to procure placees for the Placing Shares, and the bookbuilding process to be commenced by the Joint Bookrunners and the Manager to use reasonable endeavours to procure placees for the Warrants, in each case as described in this Announcement and subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Announcement and the Placing Agreement and a reference to a "Bookbuild" shall be to either of them. Company means Serabi Gold Plc; CREST means the relevant system (as defined in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755)) in respect of which Euroclear is the Operator (as defined in such Regulations) in accordance with which securities may be held and transferred in uncertificated form; EEA means European Economic Area; EEA Qualified Investor means qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation; Euroclear means Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales; Exchange Information means the business and financial information the Company is required to publish in accordance with MAR and the AIM Rules and applicable law; Exercise Price has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; FCA or Financial Conduct Authority means the UK Financial Conduct Authority; FSMA means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, including any regulations made pursuant thereto); Group means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings; Greenstone has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Information has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Joint Bookrunners means Peel Hunt and Tamesis; Long Stop Date means 31 March 2021; LSE has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Manager means Beacon Securities Limited in its capacity as Manager; MAR means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; Order has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Ordinary Shares means the ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company; PCMLTFA has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Peel Hunt means Peel Hunt LLP; Placee means any person procured by either of the Joint Bookrunners or the Manager (acting as agents for and on behalf of the Company), on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Placing Agreement, to subscribe for the Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing and where applicable Warrants pursuant to the Warrant Placing; Placing has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Placings means the Placing and the Warrant Placing; Placing Agreement has the meaning given to it in Appendix I to this Announcement; Placing Documents means any press announcement, presentation materials and any other document published or issued by or on behalf of the Company for the purposes of the Placing or the applications for Admission (including any amendments and supplements to the foregoing); Placing Price means ?0.75 or C$1.32; Placing Shares has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; PrimaryBid Offer has the meaning given to in the main body of this Announcement; PrimaryBid Offer Shares has the meaning given to in the main body of this Announcement; Prospectus Regulation means the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129; QIB has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; QIBS has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Qualified Investors



has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Redemption Agreement has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Regulations has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Regulation S means Regulation S promulgated under the US Securities Act; Regulatory Information Service means a primary information provider that has been approved by the FCA to disseminate regulated information; Relevant Persons means UK Qualified Investors who are (i) persons falling within the definition of "investment professional" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (High Net Worth Companies, Unincorporated Associations, etc.) of the Order or (iii) other persons to whom it may be lawfully communicated; Restricted Territory means the United States, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Japan; Shareholder Resolutions means the resolutions necessary to approve the issue of the Warrants and the new Ordinary Shares into which the Warrants may be exercised at the annual general meeting of the Company; subsidiary has the meaning given to that term in the Companies Act 2006; subsidiary undertaking has the meaning given to that term in the Companies Act 2006; Target Market Assessment has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Tamesis means Tamesis Partners LLP; Term Sheet means the term sheet as may be executed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners; Terms and Conditions means the terms and conditions of the Placing set out in Appendix I to this Announcement; transfer taxes means stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or any other similar duties or taxes; TSX has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; uncertificated or in uncertificated form means in respect of a share or other security, where that share or other security is recorded on the relevant register of the share or security concerned as being held in uncertificated form in CREST and title to which may be transferred by means of CREST; UK Prospectus Regulation means Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; UK Qualified Investor means qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation; and United Kingdom or UK means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. US Securities Act means the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Warrants has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Warrant Long Stop Date means 4 June 2021; Warrant Placing has the meaning given to it in the main body of this Announcement; Warrant Shares has the meaning given to in in Appendix 1 of this Announcement; Warrant Subscription Date means the fifth business day after the Company announces the passing of the Shareholder Resolutions; Warrant Subscription Price ?0.06 or C$0.11 per Warrant;

Unless otherwise indicated in this Announcement, all references to "?", "GBP", "pounds", "pound sterling", "sterling", "p", "penny" or "pence" are to the lawful currency of the UK. All references to "U.S.$","$" or "dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States of America. All references to "€" or "Euro" are to the lawful currency of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

Appendix 3

Comparative Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Palito and Sao Chico deposits

For the purpose of comparison the following tables set out the previously disclosed Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Palito and Sao Chico deposits effective 30 June 2017.

Table 1 Condensed Mineral Resource Statement, Palito Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, June 30. 2017

Classification Quantity

(000's t) Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Cu (%) Au (000's oz) Cu (t) Measured 274 15.21 0.77 134 2,110 Indicated 371 10.91 0.57 130 2,115 Measured and Indicated Inferred 784 7.02 0.20 177 1,568

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

Mineral Resources are reported within classification domains inclusive of in situ dilution at CoG of 3.10 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, and metallurgical recovery of 91%.

Polygonal techniques were used for Resources estimates.

Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral resources are the same. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 30 June 2017, and audited and approved by Mr. Timothy Olson of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 2: Condensed Mineral Resource Statement, S?o Chico Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, June 30. 2017

Classification Quantity

(000's t) Grade

Au (g/t) Contained Metal

Au (000's oz) Measured 60 13.34 26 Indicated 22 14.70 10 Measured and Indicated 82 13.70 36 Inferred 123 13.77 54

?Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

?Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

?Figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

?Mineral Resources are reported within classification domains inclusive of in situ dilution at a CoG of 2.85 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,500/oz, and metallurgical recovery of 95%.

?Polygonal techniques were used for Resources estimates.

?Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral resources are the same. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 30 June 2017, and audited and approved by Mr. Timothy Olson of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

?

Table 3: Mineral Reserves Statement, Palito Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, June 30. 2017

Grade Contained Metal Classification Quantity (000's t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Au (000's oz) Cu (t) Underground Proven 265 9.77 0.46 83 1,219 Probable 276 7.64 0.39 68 1,076 Proven and Probable 613 7.99 0.37 157 2,295

?Mineral Reserves have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Proven underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Measured classification domain, and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Indicated classification domain. Proven and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are inclusive of external mining dilution and mining loss and are reported at a CoG of 3.70 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,250/oz, a 3.5:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and metallurgical recovery of 91%.

?Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the Palito Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral reserves are the same. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 30 June 2017, and audited and approved by Mr. Timothy Olson of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 4: Mineral Reserves Statement, S?o Chico Mine, Para State, Brazil, Serabi Gold Plc, June 30. 2017

Classification Quantity



(000's t) Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Au (000's oz) Underground Proven 65 8.15 17 Probable 25 9.15 7 Proven and Probable 90 8.43 24

Mineral Reserves have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Proven underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Measured classification domain, and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are reported within the Indicated classification domain. Proven and Probable underground Mineral Reserves are inclusive of external mining dilution and mining loss and are reported at a CoG of 3.45 g/t gold assuming an underground extraction scenario, a gold price of US$1,250/oz, a 3.5:1 Brazilian Real to U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and metallurgical recovery of 95%

Serabi is the operator and owns 100% of the S?o Chico Mine such that gross and net attributable mineral reserves are the same. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by the Company in accordance with the standard of CIM and NI 43-101, with an effective date of 30 June 2017, and audited and approved by Mr. Timothy Olson of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101

Appendix 4

Glossary of Technical Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

Note: Mineral resources and reserves were estimated in conformity with the widely accepted CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (the "Guidelines") and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101" and the definitions applicable to individual categories of reserves and resources are set out in the Guidelines. The Glossary below includes only a summary of these definitions and readers can access the full definitions at http://web.cim.org/standards/menupage.cfm?sections=177&menu=178

"Au" means gold.

"CIM" means Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

"development" - excavations used to establish access to the mineralised rock and other workings.

"grade" is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb).

"g/t" means grams per tonne.

"Indicated Mineral Resource‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed.

"Inferred Mineral Resource‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

"Measured Mineral Resource‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, and physical characteristics are so well established that they can be estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support production planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough to confirm both geological and grade continuity.

"Mineral Resource" is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge.

"Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mined.

"Probable Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified.

"Proven Mineral Reserve" is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors.

"t" means tonnes

"Vein" is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock.