Norden Crown Intersects High Grade and Significant Widths of Broken Hill Type Mineralization in All Three Holes Drilled at its Fredriksson Gruva Prospect in Sweden

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2021 - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) (Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce an exceptional discovery at its 100% owned Fredriksson Gruva prospect ("Fredriksson Gruva") demonstrated by significant results from the first three holes drilled below historical mine workings. The discovery holes intersected significant mineralized widths ranging from 8.15 to 13.60 metres of precious and base metal, massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization, within a geological setting unique to mineralization belonging to the Broken Hill Type ("BHT") clan of silver rich zinc-lead ore deposits.

"We are delighted to present to our shareholders robust silver-zinc-lead intersections which are part of a bonafide Broken Hill Type mineralizing system at Fredriksson Gruva; the widths and grades intersected beneath the historical mine workings suggest that the Gumsberg Project has exceptional growth potential". Stated Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown. "Massive sulphide deposits are special because it is possible to delineate large tonnages from comparatively small drill footprints due to the high density of the mineralization. To put these results into perspective, Norden Crown's GUM-20-09 intercept is comparable in width to the height of a three storey building."

The results of the drilling program at Fredriksson Gruva are further described in Tables 1, 2 and 3 below.

Table 1. Results from drilling at Fredriksson Gruva mine

Drill Prospect From To Length Zinc Lead Silver Silver Hole Name (metres) (metres) (metres) (%) (%) (g/t) Equivalent GUM-20-09 Fredriksson Gruva 123.70 134.05 10.35 5.24 1.84 43.86 257.61 GUM-20-10 Fredriksson Gruva 134.90 148.50 13.60 6.05 1.39 43.20 272.40 GUM-20-11 Fredriksson Gruva 151.85 160.00 8.15 3.83 0.503 18.13 152.71

*Insufficient drilling has been completed to definitively determine true thickness; true thickness is estimated to be between 90-95% for holes GUM-20-09 to -11 based on angle to core axis and 3D interpretation. Metal ratios are calculated assuming 100% recoveries at US $1806 Gold, US $27.65 Silver, US $ 1.05 Lead and US $ 1.29 Zinc.

Drilling Program at Fredriksson Gruva

The three discovery drill holes (totaling 569 metres) completed at Fredriksson Gruva were part of an eleven hole 2,365.6 metre diamond drill program completed at the Company's 100% owned Gumsberg Project, located in the Bergslagen Mining Region of southern Sweden. The objective of the drill program was to demonstrate that mineralization continues beneath the historical mine workings, which extend to 91 metres below surface. The program was also designed to confirm historical silver-zinc-lead grades, thicknesses, and to test the continuity of this mineralization. Holes GUM-20-09 and GUM-20-10 are positioned 30 metres down plunge of the historical underground workings and are spaced 40 metres apart. Hole GUM-20-11 is 30 metres below GUM-20-10 (60 metres below the historical workings) (see Figure 1).

An important aspect of the mineralization is that the massive to semi-massive sulphide intervals are developed within a broader sequence of highly magnetic iron and manganese-rich chemical sediments. This distinctive and thick sequence of chemical sedimentary rocks will provide an important marker horizon that will be used to track the mineralization along strike and at depth. Future diamond drilling at Fredriksson Gruva will continue testing the continuity of BHT style massive sulphide mineralization and associated iron formation below the historical mine workings where ongoing 3D geological modeling demonstrates that silver- zinc-lead mineralization extends to at least 290 metres in depth.

Table 2. Drill results from the recently completed 2020-2021 drilling at Fredriksson Gruva

Drill Prospect From To Length Zinc Lead Silver Silver Hole Name (metres) (metres) (metres) (%) (%) (g/t) Equivalent GUM-20-09 Fredriksson Gruva 123.70 134.05 10.35 5.24 1.84 43.86 217.57 GUM-20-09 Fredriksson Gruva 123.70 128.00 4.30 4.54 2.69 73.53 246.45 GUM-20-10 Fredriksson Gruva 122.00 130.20 8.20 1.55 0.38 14.98 63.14 GUM-20-10 Fredriksson Gruva 120.00 120.40 0.40 8.18 0.01 2.98 216.11 GUM-20-10 Fredriksson Gruva 122.00 126.50 4.50 1.72 0.40 14.99 67.84 Incl. Fredriksson Gruva 128.00 130.20 2.20 2.15 0.61 19.63 87.93 GUM-20-10 Fredriksson Gruva 134.90 148.50 13.60 6.05 1.39 43.20 229.08 Incl. Fredriksson Gruva 134.90 146.50 11.60 6.93 1.60 50.17 263.14 and Fredriksson Gruva 139.00 143.00 4.00 10.00 2.16 70.08 374.33 GUM-20-11 Fredriksson Gruva 151.85 160.00 8.15 3.83 0.50 18.13 152.71 Incl. Fredriksson Gruva 151.85 158.60 6.75 4.47 0.54 20.69 148.12 and Fredriksson Gruva 151.85 154.50 2.65 8.21 0.25 23.61 242.35

*Insufficient drilling has been completed to definitively determine true thickness; true thickness is estimated to be between 90-95% for holes GUM-20-09 to -11 based on angle to core axis and 3D interpretation. Metal ratios are calculated assuming 100% recoveries at US $1806 Gold, US $27.65 Silver, US $ 1.05 Lead and US $ 1.29 Zinc.

Table 3. Drill hole locations and Orientation Information

Drill Hole Drill Hole Drill Hole Drill Hole Drill Hole Drill Hole Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Inclination GUM-20-09 521500 6684250 231 179 260 60 GUM-20-10 521502 6684293 236 178.5 250 59 GUM-20-11 521522 6684286 235 211.5 260 60

A geological review of this newly recognized mineralization indicates that the mineralized formation is folded, forming a moderate to steeply eastward-plunging open anticline. BHT mineralization at Fredriksson Gruva is associated with an extensive regional-scale magnetite-rich iron formation(s) and corresponding magnetic anomaly which Norden Crown intends to further delineate in the subsurface using detailed UAV magnetic geophysical surveys. Regional magnetic geophysical data sourced from the Geological Survey of Sweden suggests that the prospective magnetic anomaly (and coincident magnetite-bearing iron formation) extends over 21 kilometres across the Gumsberg West Licence (southwest of Fredriksson Gruva) greatly enhancing the exploration potential for further BHT discoveries (see Figure 2).

The nearest occurrence of BHT mineralization is located immediately south of the Gumbsberg claims at Stollgruvan, where the Gammsberg mine (6.7M Tonnes1) has been described as a BHT deposit hosted in banded iron formations 2,3,4.

About Broken Hill Type Deposits

BHT Ag-Zn-Pb deposits constitute some of the largest and highest-grade ore deposits in the world2 (see Table 4). The namesake deposit, Broken Hill, is located in western New South Wales, Australia, and represents the largest accumulation of Pb, Zn, and Ag on Earth2. BHT deposits constitute a distinctive type of stratiform, sediment hosted lead-zinc mineral deposits. BHT deposits are characterized and distinguished from other silver-zinc-lead deposits by the chemistry of the sediment that host them and that they are usually associated spatially and temporally with volcanism.

Characteristic features of these types of deposits include:

High grade Ag + Zn + Pb mineralized ores

Metamorphic grades ranging to amphibolite-granulite facies

Paleoproterozoic oxidized clastic metasedimentary host rocks in the absence of metamorphosed carbonates/calcsilicate horizons

Spatially associated with bimodal (felsic and mafic) intrusive and volcanic rocks, and stratabound gahnite- and garnet-bearing rocks and iron formations

Stacked orebodies with characteristic Pb:Zn:Ag ratios and skarn-like (generally pyroxenoid dominated) Fe-Mn-Ca-F gangue assemblages

Sulfur-poor assemblages

A spatial relationship to continental rifts

Significantly, the intimate association with magnetite iron formations is considered an important guide for Norden Crown to follow and explore for continuous mineralized BHT deposits along the +21 kilometre belt of prospective iron formation. In addition, the association of manganiferous garnets (spessartine), the presence of stratabound gahnite in the metamorphosed sedimentary rocks, and anomalous base metals in these deposit types provide an excellent first pass screening that will be useful for evaluating these prospective iron formations for their potential to host BHT deposits.

Table 4. Globally Significant BHT Deposits Tonnage and Grades





Millions Silver Lead Zinc Lead + Zinc Silver Equiv.*

Deposit Tonnes (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) Australia Broken Hill 6 280 148 10 8.5 18.5 656.27

Cannington (BHP Maiden reserves) 6 45 520 11.9 4.8 16.7 954.65

Cannington (S-32 Underground 2017) 7 61 187 5.25 3.21 8.46 413.73

Cannington (S-32 Open Cut 2017) 7 29 91 2.89 2.27 5.16 231.92

Pegmont (QLD) 6 11 11 8.4 3.7 12 327.79 Sweden Zinkguravan (Vielle Montagne 2002) 8 40 100 5.5 10 15.5 550.06

Zinkgruvan (North/RioTinto/Lundin) Mined 94-16 8 19.3 84 4 9.9 13.9 495.44

Zinkgruvan (Current Lundin) 8 15.7 84 3.7 9.3 13 469.14

Stollberg 9 6.7 60 2.6 7.7 10.3 367.94 South Africa Gamsberg (S Af) 6 150 6 0.6 7.1 7.7 247.51

Big Syncline (S. AF) 6 101 13 1 2.5 3.5 116.66

Black Mt (S. Af) 6 82 30 2.7 0.6 3.3 112.96

Broken Hill (S.AF) 6 38 82 6.4 2.9 9.3 325.96

*Silver Equivalent values are calculated using metal ratios assuming 100% recoveries at US $1806 Gold, US $27.65 Silver, US $ 1.05 Lead, US $ 1.29 Zinc.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and riffle split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS41) and ICP-AES Au (Au-ICP22). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade ICP-AES by aqua regia (ME-OG62) or by AAS in the case of high-grade zinc (ZnAAORE).

References to other Mines and Deposits

References to other mines and deposits made in this news release provide context for the Fredriksson Gruva and Gumsberg Project, which occurs in a similar geologic setting, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Projects host similar grades and tonnages of mineralization.



References

1 Raat, H., Jansson, N.F., and Lundstam, E., 2013, The Gränsgruvan Zn-Pb-Ag deposit, an outsider in the Stollberg ore field, Bergslagen, Sweden: Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, Biennial Meeting, 12th, Uppsala, Sweden, August 12-15, 2013, Proceedings, p. 12-15.

2 Spry, P.G., O'Brien, J.J., Frank, K.S., Teale, G. S., Koenig, A., Jansson, N., Allen, R. et al., 2015, Trace element compositions of silicates and oxides as exploration guides to metamorphosed massive sulphide deposits: examples from Broken Hill, Australia, and Stollberg, Sweden. 27th International Association of Applied Geochemists: Indicator Mineral Workshop, Tucson, April 2015, p. 23-29.

3 Beeson, R., 1990, Broken Hill-type lead-zinc deposits - an overview of their occurrence and geological setting: Transactions of the Institution of Mining and Metallurgy, v. 99, p. 63-B175

4Spry, P.G., O'Brien, J.J., Frank, K.S., Teale, G. S., Koenig, A., Jansson, N., Allen, R.. et al. 2015, Trace element compositions of silicates and oxides as exploration guides to metamorphosed massive sulphide deposits: examples from Broken Hill, Australia, and Stollberg, Sweden. 27th International Association of Applied Geochemists: Indicator Mineral Workshop, Tucson, April 2015, p. 23-29.

5Edberg, L., and Flood, B., 1982. Rapport Grb 262 SLUTRAPPORT FRAN DIAMANTBORRNINGARNA VID FREDRIKSSONGRUVAN (GYLLINGEN) 1981/1982© Sveriges geologiska undersökning (SGU) (Geological Survey of Sweden)

6Large, R., Bull, S., Selley, D., Yang, J., Cooke, D., Garven, G., and McGoldrick, P., 2002 Controls on the formation of giant stratiform sediment-hosted Zn-Pb-AG deposits: with particular reference to the north Australian Proterozoic, in Giant ore deposits, CODES special publication 4, Universitiy of Tasmania, Australia. 269pp and BHP Billiton Corporate Presentation - Stewart 2002

7Readford, M and Curypto, T, South 32 - Cannington Mineral Resources update, 24 August, 2017. https://www.south32.net/docs/default-source/all-financial-results/fy2017-full-year-financial-results/cannington-mineral-resources-and-ore-reserves-update.pdf.

8Daffern, T., Ellis, R., King, P., Richardson, S., Glucksman, E., Beveridge, A., NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE ZINKGRUVAN MINE, SWEDEN November 2017, Prepared by Wardell Armstrong International for Lundin Mining. Approved by Dr. P.S., Newal, 30, November 2017.

9Raat, H., Jansson, N.F., and Lundstam, E., 2013, The Gränsgruvan Zn-Pb-Ag deposit, an outsider in the Stollberg ore field, Bergslagen, Sweden: Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, Biennial Meeting, 12th, Uppsala, Sweden, August 12-15, 2013, Proceedings, p. 12-15.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Patricio Varas, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

