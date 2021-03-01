St. James Gold Corp. Engages Independent Trading Group Inc. for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2021 - St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has subject to regulatory approval, has retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) and other applicable legislation.

ITG will trade shares of St. James Gold Corp. on the TSX-V with the objective of maintaining a orderly market and improving the liquidity of St. James Gold Corp.'s common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month payable on the first business day of each month. The engagement is effective March 1st, 2021, and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. St. James Gold Corp. and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but ITG may provide investor relations services to St. James Gold Corp. and/or its clients which may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of St. James Gold Corp.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "LORD". The company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property.

George Drazenovic, CPA, CGA, MBA, CFA

CEO

