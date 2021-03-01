Euro Manganese to apply for OTCQX listing

VANCOUVER, March 01, 2021 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) ("Euro Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has chosen to pursue a listing on the US-based OTCQX trading system in response to growing US investor interest in Euro Manganese and its Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project").



The listing is expected to allow US-based investors interested in gaining exposure to the electric vehicle (EV) battery raw materials sector to easily purchase Euro Manganese shares on the actively traded OTCQX market.

The Project is designed to produce high-purity manganese products for the automotive battery industry and other high-technology applications by reprocessing manganese-rich waste from a decommissioned mine site in the Czech Republic. The Project is developing the only sizeable manganese resource in the European Union.

Euro Manganese recently secured the support of EU-backed organization EIT InnoEnergy to assist with the Company's financing and commercialization activities. CEO Marco Romero says with the agreement of EIT InnoEnergy to help accelerate the Chvaletice Manganese Project's integration into Europe's battery supply chain, the Company is another step closer to becoming a key European supplier of high-purity manganese, an essential raw material for EV battery production.

"The path ahead for us is clear," says Romero. "We are moving forward with work on our definitive feasibility study, final environmental impact assessment and the building of a demonstration plant, all currently scheduled for completion by the end of this year, and we continue to field strong interest for our products from potential customers. We are taking this important step to provide US-based investors with an efficient way to trade our shares and invest in Euro Manganese as we develop our battery materials business."

Ron Shewchuk appointed Director of Communications

Euro Manganese is also pleased to report that Ron Shewchuk has been appointed as the Company's new Director of Communications. Shewchuk has served in senior positions in corporate communications, marketing and public relations. An honours graduate of Carleton University's School of Journalism, he is one of only 58 Canadians to have been awarded the designation of Master Communicator by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). Shewchuk has planned and executed communications programs for organizations in the energy, telecommunications, healthcare and forest products industries.

Euro Manganese CEO Marco Romero says Shewchuk brings depth of experience and innovation to the new role. "We're delighted to have Ron on board to lead our communications and investor relations efforts. He has a long, successful history of delivering results for major organizations as well as start-ups. I'm confident he will make a valuable contribution to Euro Manganese as we tell our story to the world."

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

