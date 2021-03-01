Eurotin Changes Trading Symbol

Toronto, March 1, 2021 - Eurotin Inc. (TSXV: TIN.H) ("Eurotin" or the "Company"), announces that effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the trading symbol of the Company will change from TIN.H to LIM.H. There is no change in the Company's name.
Since the Company's disposition of its tin exploration assets in 2019, the Company has been actively seeking new business opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The change of the Company's trading symbol is intended to make clear to the market that the Company no longer owns any tin related assets.
For further information please contact:
Eurotin Inc. Mark Wellings CEO, President and Director (416) 616-0345 www.eurotin.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75762
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!