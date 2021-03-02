Noram Receives Results for CVZ-66: High of 1540 ppm Intersection of 220ft (67.1 m) Averaging 1124 ppm of Lithium

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2021 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-66. The Company completed core hole CVZ-66 at a depth of 462 feet (140.8 m). An interval thickness of 220 ft (67.1 m) was intersected from 212 ft (64.6 m) to 432 ft (131.7 m).

"We are incredibly proud of our progress to date and in particular this phase of drilling. The current resource has been expanded exponentially by successfully drilling previously unexplored areas of the Zeus Property to depths of 500 ft and still ending in mineralization. As far as we are aware, these are some of the deepest and thickest high grade intersections encountered in Clayton Valley" comments Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-66 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 432 ft (140.8 m) b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

Bore Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Li (ppm) CVZ-66 1710311 142 152 670 CVZ-66 1710313 152 162 710 CVZ-66 1710314 162 172 810 CVZ-66 1710315 172 182 800 CVZ-66 1710316 182 192 760 CVZ-66 1710317 192 202 800 CVZ-66 1710319 202 212 700 CVZ-66 1710320 212 222 1120 CVZ-66 1710322 222 232 960 CVZ-66 1710323 232 242 900 CVZ-66 1710324 242 252 860 CVZ-66 1710325 252 262 1540 CVZ-66 1710326 262 272 1320 CVZ-66 1710327 272 282 1250 CVZ-66 1710328 282 292 1460 CVZ-66 1710329 292 302 1500 CVZ-66 1710330 302 312 1360 CVZ-66 1710331 312 322 1250 CVZ-66 1710332 322 332 1200 CVZ-66 1710333 332 342 1160 CVZ-66 1710334 342 352 1110 CVZ-66 1710335 352 362 1100 CVZ-66 1710336 362 372 1010 CVZ-66 1710338 372 382 910 CVZ-66 1710339 382 392 940 CVZ-66 1710340 392 402 990 CVZ-66 1710341 402 412 940 CVZ-66 1710342 412 422 830 CVZ-66 1710343 422 432 1020 CVZ-66 1710345 432 442 750 CVZ-66 1710346 442 452 580 CVZ-66 1710347 452 462 700

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-66 from surface to depth of 462 ft.

"I am very encouraged by the consistent thickness and grade of the claystones encountered in our Phase V drilling. While the color of the claystones may vary, the high lithium grades have been constant thus far and each drill hole is adding tens of millions of tons to Noram's next resource estimate", comments Brad Peek, consulting geologist on all five phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

