Riley Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, March 02, 2021 - Riley Gold Corp. ("Riley Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RLYG) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "RLYGF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "RLYG." The Company is also making application for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").



Todd Hilditch, Riley Gold, CEO and Director commented, "The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Company and a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors. With our two Nevada based projects (Tokop Gold and Pipeline West/Clipper), this listing will promote greater exposure and liquidity moving forward for Riley Gold."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is a mining exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. The Company's primary focus is on its two cornerstone assets: the Tokop Gold Project located within the Walker Lane Trend and the Pipeline West/Clipper Project located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend. Riley Gold's founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

