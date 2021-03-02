UEX Presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on March 3rd

Saskatoon, March 2, 2021 - UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO Roger Lemaitre will present at 2:40 pm ET on March 3, 2021 with a follow-up question and answer period at the Red Cloud's Virtual 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Conference.

UEX's presentation will begin at 2:40 pm ET on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

UEX invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend. If you would like to participate in the conference, please register at http://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/ Registered participants can request 1 on 1 meetings with UEX to learn more about our unique portfolio of projects during the Showcase from March 3rd through March 5th.

Recent Company Highlights

- UEX recently announced that the Company's winter 2021 exploration drill program testing targets on the Hidden Bay and West Bear Projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan was underway (see UEX News Releases of January 27, 2021 and December 21, 2020) targeting the Huggins Lake, Michael Lake, Uranium-Nickel Sands and Dwyer Lake areas. - UEX recently commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "UEXCF" (see UEX News Release of December 23, 2023). - The Company is well financed to complete its proposed 2021 exploration programs having closed a C$6.0 million bought-deal financing in December (see UEX News Release of December 2, 2020).

About UEX

UEX (TSX:UEX, OTCQB:UEXCF, UXO.F) is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects, including a number that are 100% owned and operated by UEX, one joint venture with Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano") and ALX Uranium Corp. ("ALX") that is 51.43% owned by UEX, as well as eight joint ventures with Orano, one joint venture with Orano and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited, which are operated by Orano, and one project (Christie Lake), that is 65.55% owned by UEX with JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited which is operated by UEX.

The Company is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project was formerly part of UEX's Hidden Bay Project and contains the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

Our portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt, which in 2019 accounted for approximately 12.6% of the global primary uranium production. UEX is currently advancing several uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Christie Lake deposits, the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project (located 50 kilometres north of Fission's Triple R Deposit and Patterson Lake South Project, and NexGen's Arrow Deposit), the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on UEX's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the West Bear Co-Ni Property, the Christie Lake Property drill program, the Hidden Bay Property, the Shea Creek Property, UEX's drill hole results, uranium, cobalt and nickel prices, outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for exploration activities, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact. Such forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from UEX's expectations include uncertainties relating to the, interpretation of drill results and geology, assay confirmation, additional drilling results, continuity and grade of deposits, fluctuations in uranium, cobalt and nickel prices and currency exchange rates, changes in environmental and other laws affecting uranium, cobalt and nickel exploration and mining, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in UEX's Annual Information Form and other filings with the applicable Canadian securities commissions on SEDAR. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.