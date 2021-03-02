Vertical Exploration Further Outlines How Its Wollastonite May Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Improve Agricultural Lands

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") would like to provide further information, as originally outlined in the Company's February 25th, 2021 news release, regarding how wollastonite can serve as a carbon sink and help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on agricultural land.

The world agricultural fertilizer industry is on a continual evolution and treadmill - as population rises demand is placed on fertilizers to boost crop-yields even further, yet at the same time societal pressures require that the agriculture industry becomes more environmentally sustainable every day. Even the application of natural agricultural lime, which has been used for decades to increase soil pH (reduce acidity) and improve growing conditions for farm fields, gardens and lawns, contributes to CO 2 emissions in Canada and the USA annually.

Research is therefore underway throughout the world and in Canada that aims to locate fertilizers that enable negative carbon emissions in the agricultural sector, through the mitigation of greenhouse gases with innovative-engineered soil amendments that can be deployed on a large scale. Research teams are currently studying soil amendments that will provide the same fertility value of traditional fertilizers, but more efficiently with the added benefits of soil carbon sequestration.

One such research effort involves University of Guelph engineers, Dr. Emily YW Chiang (Ph.D, P.Eng) and Dr. Rafael Santos (Ph.D, P.Eng), who along with their team have recently identified that the calcium-silicate mineral wollastonite could help to reduce atmospheric CO 2 . Namely, wollastonite can "aid in a process called mineral carbon sequestration. Carbon sequestration is where atmospheric CO 2 is captured through a chemical reaction and stored in the soil." Dr. Chiang's and Dr. Santos research work was released in a June 2020 (Volume 97) summary article in the International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control.

The June 2020 article goes on to report that "Chiang's work represents the first experimental research on wollastonite's potential for carbon sequestration in a field setting. To understand the impact of wollastonite on carbon capture within a variety of agricultural settings, the team conducted experiments on three commercial farms in Ontario: a soybean farm, a vegetable farm, and a potato farm. The different sites varied in how much wollastonite was used and for how long. The team gathered soil samples and detected the carbon content analytically and estimated the level of CO 2 sequestration by using a mathematical equation.

Chiang and her team found that the CO 2 content in the soils was higher when wollastonite was used. Moreover, CO 2 content was highest when wollastonite had been applied to soils over several consecutive years. Not only that, but the farmers also noticed improvements in their crops that grew from the soils where wollastonite was used. "Wollastonite releases calcium and other micronutrients into the soil when it reacts with the dissolved CO 2 . In that way it may also improve soil fertility," explains Chiang. "The results of this research offer convincing evidence for field producers to use wollastonite on their lands, and thus contribute to global climate change mitigation while enhancing crop quality."

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "The excellent GHG emission study released in the past year by the independent University of Guelph team, combined with the recent agricultural research report completed for us by AGRINOVA in Quebec, points to a very bright future for our St-Onge wollastonite. We believe the market appeal and acceptance of wollastonite as a natural agricultural amendment is growing quickly, as more science based studies conducted by reputable organizations and research centres confirm its numerous benefits. The world is moving towards environmentally sound options at a rapid pace, and Vertical is perfectly placed to be a part of this greener agriculture and food future".

