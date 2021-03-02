Aftermath Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, March 2, 2021 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "AAGFF."

DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States. Aftermath's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "AAGFF" on the OTCQB.

"Buying Aftermath's shares will now be easier for existing and potential shareholders in the United States," said Michael Williams, Aftermath Silver's chairman. "We believe this will enhance our trading liquidity in the United States and should speed up the execution of transactions in our stock."

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report for Berenguela (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page) summarises the geology, historic exploration work, metallurgical test work, drill results and assesses the historic assay quality control.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources, see Company news release dated June 27th, 2019. The Company announced a CIM compliant Mineral Resource for Challacollo on December 15 th 2020, details of which can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Challacollo (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company own 80% interest, with an option to acquire the remaining 20% from SSR Mining. Located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020, the company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

Aftermath is well funded to advance its programs in 2021, with approximately $15 million in the treasury.

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAIG, MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this news release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton

President, CEO and Director

604-484-7855

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including without limitation, the purchase and trading of the Company's common shares in the United States and proposed work programs at the Company's mineral projects, (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; and general economic, market or business conditions. In addition, forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks, including but not limited to operational risk; political risk; currency risk; capital cost inflation risk; that data is incomplete or inaccurate. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors, accessible through Aftermath Silver's profile at www.sedar.com.

There is no certainty that any forward‐looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward‐looking statements. The Company does not undertake to provide updates to any of the forward‐looking statements in this release, except as required by law.

