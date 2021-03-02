Ares Strategic Mining Announces Upgrade to the OTCQX Trading

- March 2nd, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce, that following major advances by the Company, its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of ARSMF.

Ares Strategic Mining begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ARSMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Ares is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ARSMF/quote

James Walker, President and CEO stated: "The Company has made great advances since beginning its operations this time last year. There has been a huge increase in the Company's value, significant engineering and metallurgical advances, and mine development work is near complete and ready to be initiated. The Company's progress is reflected in this recent promotion on the OTC's most senior exchange."

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

- 100% owned - 2,100 acres - 108 Claims - Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City. - Fully Permitted - including mining permits. - NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities. - Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

For further information, please contact Mark Bolin by phone at 604-781-0535 or by email at mbolin@aresmining.com

