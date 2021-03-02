Orestone Hires Doug McKay and Associates for Investor Relations

Vancouver, March 2, 2021 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R1) (WKN: O2R1) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the services of British Columbia based Doug McKay and Associates ("DMA"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement, the company will pay DMA a fee of $9,000 per month for an initial six-month term and has granted DMA stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares at a price of 12 cents per share until March 2, 2023. The options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25 per cent vesting on the last day of each quarter. DMA advises that neither it nor its affiliates currently hold any shares of the company; however DMA may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. DMA is at arm's length to Orestone and has no other relationship with the company, except pursuant to this engagement. For more information please visit: www.dmainvestors.com.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company that owns a 100% percent interest in the Captain gold-copper project in north central British Columbia. The project, which hosts a gold-copper porphyry system which includes a number of large targets (see website for maps), is located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James, B.C. and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

