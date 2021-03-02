Northern Sphere Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, March 2, 2021 - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Bob Leshchyshen from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Leshchyshen for his years of service to Northern Sphere and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The Company also wishes to correct the date of resignation the previous CFO, Monique Delorme, as announced on January 7, 2021. Ms. Delorme's effective resignation date was June 24, 2020.

About Northern Sphere

Northern Sphere is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects. For further details on Northern Sphere please refer to Northern Sphere's regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Malcolm

CEO and Director

Corporate office Suite 401

217 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON

M5V 0R2

Telephone +1 (647)-299-1153

Email kmalcolm@genericgeo.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75844