Tombill Mines Announces the Establishment of Its Advisory Board with Initial Appointments of Dr. Quinton Hennigh and Mr. Gordon Reid

Inauguration of Tombill's Advisory Board, appointing Dr Quinton Hennigh and Mr. Gordon Reid

Dr Hennigh, a doctorate in economic geology, has a well-earned long-term reputation in developing exploration mining companies

Mr. Reid has a comprehensive understanding of the Geraldton Camp as the ex-COO of Centerra, which up to mid-December 2020 owned Greenstone, including the Hardrock Project

Vancouver, March 2, 2021 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce the establishment of its Advisory Board, with Mr. Gordon Reid and Dr. Quinton Hennigh as its first members.

Tombill Mines Advisory Board

To capitalise on experienced mining executives already offering advice to Tombill, it was decided that an Advisory Board would be established. According to Adam Horne, CEO & Chairman, "Tombill is very fortunate in that there is a lot of high calibre, immensely experienced, and seasoned mining executives with vast operational and exploration expertise that were already offering us very constructive advice. They are keenly supportive of Tombill and the Geraldton Camp fulfilling its potential and achieving success. Consequently, to better capture and execute such know-how, we constructed an Advisory Board with Mr. Gordon Reid and Dr Quinton Hennigh as inaugural members."

Quinton Hennigh Appointment

Dr Hennigh is an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience and is a founder and current Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corp., which is exploring and developing gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including its Beatons Creek, Karratha and Egina gold projects, the latter of which is under a joint venture with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation. Early in his career, Dr Hennigh explored for major mining firms including Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd and Newmont Mining Corporation. He then joined the exploration mining sector in 2007 and has been involved with a number of Canadian listed gold companies, including Gold Canyon Resources Inc., where he led exploration at the Springpole alkaline gold project near Red Lake Ontario, a 5-million-ounce gold asset that was sold in 2015 to First Mining Gold Corp. Dr Hennigh was also instrumental in Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine, located in Australia and previously owned by Newmarket Gold Inc.

Through his advisory work with Crescat, they are currently large owners of Tombill common shares.

Adam Horne, commented, "We are excited Quinton is joining our Advisory Board and look forward to working with and tapping into his substantial knowledge, especially on our exploration and deposit types. His experience is very applicable and invaluable to where Tombill is right now and will be very beneficial. He has extensive knowledge of the Geraldton Gold Camp from prior investments in the region."

"Tombill has one of the most strategic land positions in the Geraldton Gold Camp which is shaping up to become one of the most prolific large-scale gold exploration plays in Canada," said Quinton Hennigh. "Tombill is like the gold property that time forgot. In spite of being large and situated immediately adjacent to the multi-million ounce development-stage Hardrock Gold Project, there has been, until now, no modern exploration of significance at Tombill. Demonstration of Tombill's potential is clear when considering significant past production from Hardrock and other historic mines of the Geraldton Camp. I look forward to working with Adam and the Tombill team to realise Tombill's potential."

Tombill also announces the grant of 200,000 options to Dr Hennigh for purchase of common shares of the Company. They are exercisable at a price of $0.245 vesting over three years.

Gordon Reid Appointment

Mr. Reid has some 40 years of experience in the mining industry working for many of the largest global mining companies in senior positions such as Noranda, Rio Algom, and Placer Dome. His last 15 years were at Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), a large cap international gold mining company, that also owned -- until recently -- 50% of Greenstone Gold Mines ("Greenstone") including the Hardrock Project.

At Centerra, Mr. Reid had multiple and uniquely different leadership roles spanning from VP for Business Development before moving to Kyrgyzstan in October 2007 to assume the role of President of Kumtor Operating Company - managing Centerra's largest gold mining asset in a very challenging operating region. He served in that role until March 2009 before returning to Toronto to assume the role of VP for Operations. He was promoted to VP and COO in 2013.

More germane, until December 2020, Centerra was the 50% owner of Greenstone, Tombill Main Group's neighbour. Whilst with Centerra, Mr. Reid oversaw this asset, its development, and remained on the board of Greenstone until its disposal. His intimate knowledge of the Greenstone/Hardrock Project will be invaluable and of great benefit to Tombill.

Mr. Reid is an owner of Tombill Common shares.

Gordon Reid commented, "I had very focused, boots-on-the-ground exposure to the Geraldton Gold Camp as COO of Centerra and board member of Greenstone. I managed, and know the Hardrock Project well, and believe it and its surroundings represents one of the most exciting prospects for a gold mine in North America. Moreover, given Tombill's geographical overlap with Greenstone and Hardrock, I have been aware of Tombill for a long time. When Tombill decided to invest considerably in unlocking its potential, I became very interested in their program, the accelerated evolution of the region, and wanted to share my expertise."

Adam Horne added, "Tombill had assembled a deep bench on the geological/exploration side which were instrumental in re-establishing, re-discovering and re-exploring the Geraldton Gold Camp and Hardrock. The addition of Gordon further cements this vital local knowledge, adding considerable and complementary senior operating and execution skills to our project. Gordon's experience is invaluable, and we are very pleased and fortunate he has accepted our invitation to join our Advisory Board."

Tombill also announces the grant of 200,000 options to Mr. Reid for purchase of common shares of the Company. They are exercisable at a price of $0.245 vesting over three years.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Adam Horne

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: adam@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2351

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development & Investor Relations

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

