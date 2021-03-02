ValOre Expands Rhodium Assay Program at Pedra Branca Based on Encouraging Results:

VANCOUVER, March 02, 2021 - ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced rhodium ("Rh") assay results of a follow-up investigation of the Rh values in historical drill core samples ("samples" being "pulps, pulverized rejects and coarse rejects of historical core") from ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element ("PGE") Project in northeastern Brazil.



"The first three phases of resampling for rhodium assay at Pedra Branca have been highly encouraging," stated ValOre's Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. "ValOre's team has commenced an expanded program to include all historic samples grading over 1 g/t 2PGE+Au from the Esbarro, Curiu, Cedro, Trapia and Santo Amaro NI 43-101 deposits, including all 2020 drilling, and pre-resource targets C-04 and Cana Brava."

Rhodium Assay Program Highlights:

ValOre has conducted three phases of Rh assay programs to date, totaling 283 samples;

59% (166) of the samples assayed to date have returned anomalous Rh, with a high of 1.44 g/t Rh and an average of 0.12 g/t Rh in the 166 samples with detectable Rh;

Phase 3 assayed 212 samples; 111 from the Esbarro and 101 from the Curiu PGE deposits;

Anomalous Rh assay values occur in 60% (127) of the samples, with a high of 0.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") Rh and an average of 0.07 g/t Rh in the 127 samples with detectable Rh;

A positive correlation between 2PGE+Au (palladium + platinum + gold) grade and Rh grade is observed;

Rh mineralization established to date is shallow in nature, with the average Rh-bearing sample starting at 27 metres ("m") drill hole depth.

ValOre received follow-up Rh assay results for 212 samples (pulps, pulverized rejects and coarse rejects of historical drill core) from the Esbarro and Curiu PGE deposits, selected on the basis of historical 2PGE+Au assays grading over 2.0 g/t. This third phase of Rh assaying was initiated based on the strong Rh assay results from the two previous Rh programs conducted by ValOre in 2020 (see news releases dated March 12 and November 19, 2020).

A positive correlation between 2PGE+Au grade and Rh grade is observed, with 89% of samples with 2PGE+Au grades of ≥5.00 g/t producing anomalous Rh; however, Phase 3 demonstrated that strong Rh mineralization is present throughout the 2PGE grade profile sampled to date, with two of the three highest Phase 3 Rh values (0.25 and 0.23 g/t Rh) coming from two of the lower 2PGE+Au grade samples (2.22 and 2.21 g/t 2PGE+Au).

A Phase 4 Rh assay program has commenced and will comprise all samples grading over 1 g/t 2PGE+Au from the Esbarro, Curiu, Cedro Trapia and Santo Amaro NI 43-101 deposits, including all 2020 drilling, as well as pre-resource targets C-04 and Cana Brava.

Rh mineralization established to date is situated near-surface, much like Pedra Branca's 2PGE+Au mineralization, with an average Rh-bearing sample interval depth starting at 27 m. To date, the Esbarro and Curiu PGE deposits have exhibited the most significant Rh potential, with 75% and 66% of samples returning anomalous Rh values, respectively. See Table 1 below for a summary of Rh assays on a deposit basis and CLICK HERE for Table 2 for the complete dataset of anomalous Rh samples to date.

The Esbarro deposit hosts a resource of 9.9 Mt at a grade of 1.23 g/t 2PGE+Au totaling 394,000 ounces, and the Curiu deposit hosts a resource of 1.6 Mt with a grade of 1.93 g/t 2PGE+Au totaling 100,000 ounces (CLICK HERE for a summary table of ValOre's 2019 NI 43-101 Pedra Branca resource estimate).

Table 1: Summary of Rhodium Assays on a Deposit Basis, Pedra Branca

NI 43-101 Deposit Samples Assayed for Rh Samples with Anomalous Rh % Average Rh Grade (g/t) Esbarro 166 124 75 0.12 Curiu 127 84 66 0.09 Cedro 12 6 50 0.38 Trapia 11 4 36 .0.12 Santo Amaro 9 0 0 0

About Rhodium

Rhodium is the rarest of the platinum group elements, only occurring up to one part per 200 million in the Earth's crust. The main use for rhodium is in catalytic converters designed to clean vehicle emissions. Due to its brilliance and resistance to oxidation, it is also used as a finish for jewelry, LCD monitors, and mirrors. In the chemical industry it is used in the production of nitric acid, acetic acid and hydrogenation reactions. Rhodium is found in platinum and nickel ores together with the other PGEs. South Africa is the world's largest producer of rhodium (~80%), followed by Russia (~10%), Zimbabwe (~5%), Canada (~2%) and the U.S.A. (~2%). The global average resource/reserve grade is 0.281 g/t Rh, with the lowest reported resource/reserve grade of 0.010 g/t Rh (Canadian project) and the highest reported resource/reserve grade of 0.381 g/t Rh (South African project) (source: S&P Global).

Quality Control/Quality Assurance (QA/QC)

Historical Pedra Branca drill core samples were collected from ValOre's secured core logging and storage facility located in Capit?o M?r, Cear?, Brazil. A minimum sample weight of 50 g ensured an adequate sample for assay. Selected pulp samples were sent with an ensured chain of custody to SGS Geosol, Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil for analysis, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analyzed for Rh content using standard 50 g Fire Assay Atomic Absorption ICP-MS. Certified PGE ore reference standards, blanks and field duplicates were inserted as a part of ValOre's quality control/quality assurance program. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP, who oversees New Project Review for ValOre.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 38 exploration licenses covering a total area of 38,940 hectares (96,223 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a current Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Au contained in 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au (see ValOre's July 23, 2019 news release). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre's Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U 3 O 8 . For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to ValOre's news release of March 1, 2013.

ValOre's team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about, ValOre Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.