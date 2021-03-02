Norseman Silver Inc. Approved for Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (OTCQB:NOCSF) a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of silver properties in Canada, announced today that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "NOCSF", effective February 18, 2021. In addition, Norseman Silver Inc. has secured DTC and CNS eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares traded on the OTCQB. The Company will remain listed on the TSXV under the symbol "NOC."

Qualifying for certification by the OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, requires strict disclosures and listing requirements, including current reporting and annual verification and management certification. In addition to providing increased visibility and transparency for shareholders, the OTCQB exchange facilitates international trading in multiple markets for emerging companies.

"The up-listing to OTCQB is a significant milestone in exposure for our company," said Sean Hurd, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Norseman Silver Inc. "The additional financial liquidity provided by this strategic move will greatly assist us as we further develop our projects and pursue other opportunities in the silver sector."

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604 505-4554

