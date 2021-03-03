Currie Rose Resources Drills 15.63 g/t Gold over 4.10m at Rossland

Toronto, March 2, 2021 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") reports assay results from 3 diamond drill holes from its winter 2020 drilling campaign at the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") located in central southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

Drilling Highlights:

Hole RGP20-001 Novelty (Gertrude Prospect) returns: 17.68g/t gold over 1.87m from 4.14m (including 0.29m @ 110.1g/t from 4.75m) 2.72g/t gold over 1.02m from 9.26m 15.63g/t gold over 4.10m from 27.51m

Mascot Prospect diamond drilling (RGP2-002 and RGP20-004) completed.

Assays from RGP-004 are pending.

Planning for follow up drilling of high priority Gertrude targets underway including an extension of permitted drill locations based on recent results.





Figure 1 - Rossland Gold Project Priority Targets for First Drill Program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/75848_c73e47e354e899a2_002full.jpg

Gertrude- Novelty Prospect

A total of 60.6m of NQ2 diamond core was drilled at the Novelty target which forms part of the Gertrude Prospect (Figure 2) located in the north western section of the Rossland Gold Project. Twenty-eight samples were selected for assay with drilling successfully intersecting high grade gold with accessory cobalt and silver. (See Table 1 below).

Drill hole RGP20-001 has successfully confirmed previous historic drilling that identifies north-south striking gold mineralisation extending over 100m and open at depth below 60 vertical metres.

The host Skarn lithology at Novelty provides an additional gold target to the pyrrhotite hosted gold model that is the subject of the remainder of the Due Diligence work on behalf of Accelerate Resources.

The primary Gertrude target, that hosts historic drilling (NB-94-1 6.1m @ 13.29g/t gold from 162m, NB-91-16 4.5m @ 12.7g/t gold from 164m and NB-94-21.5m @ 17.18g/t gold from 151m3) is planned to be drilled during Q2 2021.





Figure 2 - Novelty-Gertrude Prospect - Drill location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/75848_c73e47e354e899a2_003full.jpg

Mascot Prospect

A total of 3 NQ2 diamond drill holes (RGP20-002, RGP20-003 and RGP20-004) totalling 686.71m were completed at the Mascot Prospect situated on the eastern flank of the Rossland Gold Project where geological mapping identified 3 primary gold bearing veins: Mascot Vein, Central Vein, and Kapai Vein as well the secondary Mascot North Vein. In addition, records indicate three historic Adits were developed and mined in 1894 to a depth of 120m2.

In addition, historic data from a VLF-EM geophysical survey completed in 2009 and 2012 and re-processed by Currie in 20191 identifying several significant VLF-EM anomalies (Figure 2). Similar anomalies in the Rossland District are coincident with primary gold-bearing veins. The survey identified a strong VLF-EM anomaly extending for over 200m and covering the convergence of the Columbia-Kootenay Vein (which is outside of the prospect area and the subject of extensive historical mining), the Kapai Vein and the Mascot North Veins (Figure 3).

Holes RGP20-002 and RGP20-003 targeted the Central and Mascot veins. Only minor gold mineralisation was returned (Table 1). However, all samples submitted (35) were strongly anomalous in silver and Nickel with silver values running between 1g/t and 3.76 g/t and Ni values (for the same intervals) running between 0.15% and 0.2% Ni. Given this result and noting that sampling to date has been selective, further intervals may be selected for assay.

Drilling at Mascot has confirmed the main host rocks monzonite, augite porphyry and diorite porphyry commonly crosscut (north-south) dykes that have been interpreted as both pre-mineralisation and post mineralisation intrusions.

Hole RGP20-004 targeted the strong +200m VLF-EM anomaly and the convergence of the Columbia-Kootenay Vein, Kapai and the Mascot North Veins. Results of this drillhole are pending.





Figure 3 - Mascot VLF-EM Anomalies and Drill hole locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/75848_c73e47e354e899a2_004full.jpg

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented:

"The results from our first drill hole at the Novelty target are exceptional with multi-element returns, confirmed strong gold mineralisation at the Novelty area and we are now looking forward to drilling the main Gertrude prospect later this year."

Mr Griffiths further commented "Whilst the drilling results to date from the Mascot Prospect have not intersecting any material gold, all the samples submitted have strong silver and nickel anomalism. We still have results outstanding from RGP20-004 but, we are definitely sitting in a complex mineralised system and further drilling needs to be considered as a priority."

Details of reported holes

Table 1 - Highlights from Reported Assays

Prospect Hole# From (m) To

(m) Width (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Co

(ppm) Novelty RGP20-001 4.75 6.62 1.87 17.68 0.33 - Including 4.75 5.04 0.29 110.10 9.28 >10,000 RGP20-001 9.26 10.28 1.02 2.72 0.93 - RGP20-001 27.51 31.61 4.10 15.63 3.18 4077 Including 28.91 30.09 1.18 20.27 3.44 Mascot RGP20-003 36.68 36.88 0.2 1.19 1.72 RGP20-003 59.96 60.16 0.2 1.69 2.08 RGP20-003 159.86 160.09 0.23 2.55 2.57 RGP20-003 173.03 173.23 0.2 7.41 2.19

Table 2 - Coordinates of Current drill program

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth

(Deg) Dip

(Deg) RGP20-001 439715 5437361 1380 60.61 90 -70 RGP20-002 443060 5437491 1067 164.9 127.45 -60.2 RGP20-003 443060 5437491 1067 231.95 172.15 -60.1 RGP20-004 443172 5437631 1000 289.86 20.74 -50.4

Foot Notes

1 Currie Rose Resources Inc. (CUI:TSX-V) : Press Release dated 4-3-2019.

2 Gold Cup Mining Limited (N.P.L.) July 6th1938

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia and covers approximately 3,000 Ha. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the Rossland Project in BC. Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to MSALABS in Vancouver, British Columbia. Individual samples are labelled, placed in plastic sample bags, and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The samples transported to MSALABS were dropped in rice bags with security seals by Overland West. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. Currie has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Currie inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 10 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates. A Fire Assay, 50g fusion, Gravimetric analysis of all samples over 10 g/t gold or the samples with abundant visible gold. Check assays are routinely performed on samples with visible gold to ascertain the mineralization zone's gold content.

Qualified Persons

The Currie Rose scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

