Nova Minerals Ltd: CEO Interview - Chris Gerteisen on Goldinvest.de

Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (FRA:QM3) CEO Chris Gerteisen is interviewed by German based GoldInvest.de. Chris talks about the progress made with extensive drilling throughout 2020 and the acquisition of additional diamond drilling rigs to take the 2021 season to over 80,000 metres of exploration and definition drilling on multiple deposits.About GOLDINVEST.deGOLDINVEST.de has been commenting on current events on the raw material markets since 2001 and we follow the development of selected mining and exploration companies - over long periods of time if necessary. The editorial team focuses in particular on companies in the precious metals sector - gold, silver, platinum, palladium - but also covers companies in the non-ferrous metals sector as well as strategic metals and energy resources. Every now and then we even cover technology companies from North America if a raw material reference is recognizable.The editors of GOLDINVEST.de offer their readers exclusive background reports and current comments on what is happening on the commodity markets. We speak to entrepreneurs, geologists, brokers and many other specialists from our network and always strive to provide you with first-hand information. It is part of our self-image that GOLDINVEST.de is always on the lookout for its readers for exciting new companies that offer the potential for significant increases in value.For more video reports, please visit:https://www.goldinvest.deTo view the Interview with Chris Gerteisen, please visit:https://www.youtube.com/embed/V-qA0xTEBa4





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au