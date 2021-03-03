Construction Progress Report of TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD Balabag Gold and Silver Project

CALGARY, March 3, 2021 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSX-V: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a construction update with respect to the Balabag gold and silver project ("Balabag"). Balabag is owned 100% by TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVIRD"), a Philippines corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, and is located in Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines.

Highlights:

Procurement of major equipment is now 98% complete with the elution/strip solution heater and heat exchanger being the last remaining major plant equipment that is now in transit from Australia;



Preparations continuing for a Plant power-on and load test through March 2021;



Completion of Stage 1 of the Tailings Storage Facility remains as the critical path to bringing the Balabag Mine online with first doré production.

Balabag Gold-Silver Project:

Further to the announcement on December 29, 2020 that commissioning of the front-end circuits of the process plant was continuing, debugging of the following areas has continued with the focus to ensure that the process plant is prepared for a power-on and load test currently planned for March 2021:

? Crushing area, where the Vibrating Grizzley Feeder has been adjusted and 1,500 tons of ore to feed is ready for further testing through the second week of March;

? Grinding area, where the ball mills and circuit were previously commissioned and completed. Final painting will be scheduled after the ore load testing;

? Filter Press area, where Filter Press 1 is now operational and the fabrication of controls for Filter Press #2 is in progress;

? Merrill Crowe Circuit, where equipment has been tested and the circuit is ready for operation;

? Elution column area, where installation of the carbon kiln has been completed and piping and electrical works are ongoing;

? Gold room, where hydrotesting, dry runs and equipment final testing has been performed and the rectifier and oven are now 100% operational. Further testing of the furnace is scheduled in early March upon arrival of the Firebrick Body Mortar;

? Thickener tanks, where flocculant dosing system modifications have been tested and the thickener tanks are ready for Plant power-on and load test;

? Carbon in Leach ("CIL") area, where the installation of tank overflow lines and modifications to the intertank screen have been completed following testing and the circuit is ready for Plant power-on and load test.

Ongoing works include completion of the Assay and Met Lab where installation of the assay air compressor and its piping is ongoing as well as fabrication of the Met Lab dust collector, and completion of the helipad that will be used to transport gold doré bars once the Plant moves into operation.

Critical remaining works include completion of the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") where stripping and removal of waste materials and the placement, spreading and compaction of numerous layers is continuing.

The project is fully funded to production.

Current Balabag project development photos can be found on the Company website at TVIPacific.com.

"We believe the Balabag Mine will align perfectly with the current asset base of TVIRD and our strategy for growth. We are also very excited about the timing of this project, as gold and silver prices remain attractive. There is significant opportunity for value creation as Balabag is being delivered into a robust gold market and opportunity for further growth exists with the initiation of more exploration", said Mr. Cliff James, Chairman and CEO of TVI and Chairman of TVIRD.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical content of this press release is Mr. Michael James Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng. Mr. Bue has acted as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") reporting requirements by virtue of his membership in the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has confirmed compliance of this press release with NI 43-101 requirements.

About TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

TVIRD, a Philippine corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, is a diversified mining company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of resource projects in the Philippines. It operates under the highest standards of health and safety practices for its workers and its host community; and is uncompromising in its best-practices approach to environmental protection as well as community development. TVIRD has a pool of highly competent managers, technical personnel and skilled workers with previous experience in gold-silver operation and owns 100% of the Balabag gold/silver project in addition to 60% interest in AMVI, a direct shipping Nickel/Iron operation that commenced in October 2014 and in which TVIRD is operator. AMVI has shipped a total of 16.29 million wet metric tonnes of nickel laterite ore through 299 shipments through to January 31, 2021.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX (but currently suspended since January 2020). Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd. is engaged in the commercialization of technologies to convert waste plastics to fuel in Australia and internationally. TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,537,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 40,350,000.

