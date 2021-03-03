Golden Independence Intersects 1.043 g/t Gold and 2.8 g/t Silver over 40 Feet at Independence Project

Vancouver, March 3, 2021 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the next series of drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these three reverse circulation (RC) holes include:

0.454 g/t gold and 5.8 g/t silver over 120 feet (36.6 metres) and 1.043 g/t gold and 2.8 g/t silver over 40 feet (12.2 metres)

0.314 g/t gold and 5.6 g/t silver over 270 feet (82.3 metres) including 1.473 g/t gold and 23.3 g/t silver over 20 feet (6.1 metres)

0.274 g/t gold and 3.6 g/t silver over 405 feet (123.4 metres) including 0.475 g/t gold and 3.4 g/t silver over 70 feet (12.3 metres)



"These are the first of a series of Golden Independence holes testing the intrusive at the north end of the property," commented Golden Independence President Tim Henneberry. "While the oxides grades in the intrusive are a little lower than the chert, we continue to intersect good long intervals of continuous lower-grade mineralization with shorter higher-grade intervals. The deeper intersection in AGEI-23 of 1.043 g/t gold between 640 and 680 feet is significant as it is suggesting a potential deeper mineralized zone," he continued. "We continue to expand the mineralized footprint at Independence as we work toward a mid H1 new resource estimate," he concluded.

"While gold grades are a little lower in the intrusive, the project continues to return significant lengths of mineralized material from surface," noted Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "These results continue to support our belief that we will be able to significantly expand the historic oxide resource at the Independence project in the near term."

Table 1. 2020 Reverse Circulation Drill Results

Hole ft from ft to ft length m length g/t gold g/t silver AGEI-22 0 405 405 123.4 0.274 3.6 including 30 100 70 21.3 0.475 3.4 AGEI-23 25 145 120 36.6 0.454 5.8 and 640 680 40 12.2 1.043 2.8 AGEI-24 0 270 270 82.3 0.314 5.6 including 225 245 20 6.1 1.473 23.3 and 360 510 150 45.7 0.493 5.0

All assay results are drill widths not true widths, which is undetermined at this time.

Quality assurance

All samples were shipped to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko, Nevada with analyses completed at the ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada. Both facilities are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified. All samples are analyzed utilizing ALS ME-ICP41 procedure, an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish, with gold determined by the Au-AA23 procedure, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. ALS Minerals is independent from Golden Independence. Golden Independence institutes a rigorous QA/QC program of duplicate samples, blanks and standards. Based on a review of the QA/QC data is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

