Nubian Provides Exploration Update for Yandoit Gold Project, Victoria Australia

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the first phase of exploration work at its Yandoit Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Central Victorian Goldfields in Victoria, Australia. Exploration has focused on the Sardinia Reef where historic workings trend for more than 2 km in strike, with 10 drill targets now prioritized.

Fourteen line-kilometres of Deep Ground Penetrating Radar ("DGPR") was completed across three gold targets. DPGR surveying is a preferred geophysical tool for mapping of quartz reefs and structure and in the Central Victorian Goldfields as it does not respond to carboniferous shales which are problematic in other geophysical survey types.

A total of 1,197 soil samples have been collected to date and analysed utilizing a Portable X-ray Fluorescence spectroscopy ("pXRF") device. Prior studies indicate arsenic (As) works as a suitable pathfinder element for gold in the Central Victorian Goldfields, and as an exploration tool, the pXRF technique provides acceptable accuracy, precision and repeatability. From the 1,197 samples collected to date, pXRF As ranges from below detection (3 ppm) to 697 ppm with an average of 11 ppm and median of 8 ppm.

Nubian has implemented QA/QC procedures which include regular use of standard samples, and 10% of samples sent to Gekko Systems in Ballarat for ICP cross-check assay. Based on ICP data the pXRF analyses of homogenised soil are considered qualitatively reliable for arsenic, but should not be relied upon as there are inherent uncertainties in the technique. Laboratory assay results provide a more accurate and reliable grade estimate of the samples.

In addition to soil sampling, samples of sulphide-bearing quartz vein material previously extracted from the historic Golconda mine area are being analysed for gold and pathfinder elements, and these results will be used as a guide for future drilling and geophysical programs.

Data from the DGPR geophysical survey, along with ground mapping and soil sampling has identified numerous drill targets (see attached vertical cross sections and surface plan maps). A program of 10 core drill holes is planned to test the highest priority gold targets generated from the geophysical and geochemical (soils) results, centered around historically mined quartz reef and vein structures.

Martin Walter, President & CEO of Nubian, commented, "The DGPR survey points to a number of strong drill targets, and this result combined with mapping and soil geochemistry, provides us with confidence in our planned drilling program. Additional work to be undertaken during March will provide the Company with important geological and geophysical data to further define drill targets at Yandoit and facilitate an expanded drilling program planned for early in the second quarter of 2021."

The second phase of exploration work is now in progress at Yandoit and includes additional DGPR surveying and soil sampling to cover the historical gold mines at Golconda and Goldsmith, and the Captains and Gravedigger reefs on the eastern portion of the Project. In addition, the Criterion and Froggatts reefs which lie immediately along strike from the active SPA gold mine (owned and operated by a third party) will be surveyed and sampled.

The Yandoit Project covers numerous gold-bearing quartz reefs that define linear north-south geological structures, each with evidence of sustained mining (e.g., Nuggetty - Sardinia, German - Criterion - Smiths Gully, Spread Eagle - Hamburg - Glamorgan, Malcolm - Canadian - Garibaldi - Steeles Pioneer). The quartz reefs are developed on steep west-dipping faults within which high-grade gold ore-shoots often formed where a west dipping quartz reef cross-cuts the east limb of an anticline. High-grade gold ore-shoots can also develop on flatspurs (tension-gash veins) typically in the hanging-wall of a quartz reef, or within laminated quartz veins bordering earlier massive quartz bodies (dilation zones). Coarse gold has been found in association with narrow, steep-dipping, laminated quartz veins where intersected by flat structures or flat quartz veins.

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the Yandoit Gold Project has been approved by Mark Saxon, an advisor to Nubian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mark Saxon is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

